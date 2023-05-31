Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Saturday, May 27, highlighted the three-day DenimFest for many attendees with Memorial Day weekend salutes to military veterans and country music superstar Dierks Bentley serving as the headlining evening concert performer.

Anne and Greg Brandt of Woden arrived early and pitched their lawn chairs beneath a shade tent where they gathered with friends from Forest City. They confirmed they were absolutely at the Heritage Park concert grounds to see Bentley perform in Forest City for the first time since 2015 when he played at the former Tree Town Festival.

“We haven’t been to all of them, but I think we only missed one or two,” said Anne Brandt of prior Tree Town and Country Thunder music festivals.

Bentley didn’t disappoint as he provided, essentially, a preview of his upcoming Gravel & Gold tour that was set to kick off in early June in Canada. He performed some new songs and many old favorites. A change of wardrobe into pilot/flight attire preceded his encore performance of “Drunk on a Plane” to conclude the night.

Bentley said it is an “amazing stage, amazing venue…amazing fans. We’ll always remember being part of the first DenimFest.”

At one point, he entertained fans by having band members toss him some cold cans of beer before personally tossing them into the crowd.

“It’s a great thing to be out here at DenimFest,” Bentley said. “It’s just going to get better and better.”

MercyOne Air Med landed on park grounds just prior to the start of the night’s entertainment. Former flight nurse Dawn Hagen of rural Forest City could be seen hugging Pilot Cody Forburger. The Mason City-based helicopter visit was to provide comparison to vintage models while honoring first responders. Semi-tractor trailer military displays greeted visitors inside the gate as they entered park grounds. One 18-wheeler was lined with military and American flags with slogans that included “Freedom Isn’t Free.” Another truck cab honored prisoners of war and those missing in action.

In a Memorial Day observance and military salute on the big stage, local and state-level American Legion representatives gathered to pay their respects.

“Let’s take about 10 seconds to look at that memorial wall,” Todd Nichols of Next Response Foundation said. “This is Memorial Day weekend. God bless America.”

American Legion Department Commander Randy Johnson discussed American Legion’s “Be the One” suicide prevention campaign. He cited an epidemic of 17-22 veteran suicides daily.

“If we have the ability, be that one person to help or get help (for struggling veterans),” Johnson said. “We need to stop this.”

Nashville Recording Artist Cassidy Daniels sang the National Anthem with a line of American Legion Post members and flags behind her. A trio of military jets provided a contrail flyover of the stage and grounds.

Ava Luscomb, 9, of Clear Lake quickly pursued a continuing lifelong passion of collecting artist signatures shortly after Austin Snell opened the evening shows. She is the daughter of Brett and Jen Luscomb. Sure enough, Snell stopped at the end of the catwalk to sign her hat during his performance.

“She’s been coming here since she was 3,” said Brett Luscomb. “That’s her big thing to do.”

Luscomb had gathered Smash Mouth and McBride & The Ride signatures the night before and continued to add to her wearable artist signature collection throughout the festival. She could be seen in the front row, whooping it up on her dad’s shoulders, during the Dierks Bentley concert.

“She’s on a mission to get as many as she can,” Jen Luscomb said. “She wants to get the hat filled up.”

Snell sang “Excuse the Mess,” which he said he was considering letting a friend record after it was written.

“I let it sit for two weeks,” Snell said. “I kind of had to take a risk at some point and this is that risk. I decided to keep and record it myself. This song is the reason I’m here. It got me a record deal and publishing deal.”

Snell and his band members played a mix of country and rock and roll songs.

“This is going to be kind of a rock show,” said Snell, who included an amped-up cover performance of “Hick Town” (Jason Aldean). “We’re kind of a rock band.”

Local radio announcer Mark Skaar and music lover, who helped get the inaugural DenimFest off the ground, introduced Joe Denim (featuring Hillbilly Soap Opera).

“It’s what I call the Hillbilly roundtable, with the namesake of DenimFest,” Skaar said. Performing with Denim were friends such as Ira Dean, Andy Griggs, Jamie O’Neal, and Steve Holy, One of the DenimFest partners, Steve Kovach, made an appearance and played the harmonica during O’Neil’s set. Holy was spotted roping a straw bale bull stage-side after performing and singing the classic hit, “Good Morning Beautiful.”

“I’ve been on the road with Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc, doing that thing,” Denim said.

A slogan projected behind the stage read “Joe Denim: Making Country Music Funny Again.”

“Living in Nashville, I got to meet all these great people and become friends with them,” Denim continued. “They’re all here right now.”

Ira Dean added to the military salute, noting that his father served in the U.S. Air Force and his brother served in the U.S. Navy. He asked the crowd to applaud those who have served in the military.

Andy Griggs sang his classic hit song, “You Won’t Ever Be Lonely,” and recalled standing in the same spot years ago at a prior Forest City festival.

“I’ve been looking forward to DenimFest, well, I guess ever since they booked it,” Griggs said. “This whole group of people, we’re all kind of like family.”

Charley Crockett added a Freddie Fender-sort of Mexican flair as the lead-up to Dierks Bentley. Throughout performances, a social-media sensation cow named Gucci was roaming the concert grounds and interacting with fans. The cow’s handlers said it was all part of the act as many flocked to meet Gucci.

Other musical performers over the weekend included Big & Rich and Jelly Roll as headliners as well as Leah Turner, Dillon Carmichael, Drake White, Military, Hillbilly Joel, Hannah Dasher, and Love and Theft.