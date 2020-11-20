Improvements made to Cedar River Complex

On Nov. 16, the Osage City Council met in person for what might be the last time in the foreseeable future due to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s COVID-19 proclamation that night.

Paige Bushbaum from the Cedar River Complex was present to provide updates on improvements at CRC.

Some of the updates to the events center include a new safe for the bar; wall-mounted baby changing stations, toilet repair and new mirrors for the restrooms; repainting all of the interior; adding two projectors and two screens, which will be useful for weddings, meetings, auctions and other events; a new vacuum; posting a listing on Wedding Wire and The Knot to increase awareness and rental opportunities for weddings.

Bushbaum noted they had already seen a return on these listings, with numerous inquiries and bookings.

“This wedding season, they were smaller,” Bushbaum said of the guests attending weddings. “I think the largest wedding we had was maybe 300. Which they still have ample space to spread out. It’s pretty comfortable at 400.