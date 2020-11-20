Improvements made to Cedar River Complex

On Nov. 16, the Osage City Council met in person for what might be the last time in the foreseeable future due to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s COVID-19 proclamation that night.
Paige Bushbaum from the Cedar River Complex was present to provide updates on improvements at CRC.
Some of the updates to the events center include a new safe for the bar; wall-mounted baby changing stations, toilet repair and new mirrors for the restrooms; repainting all of the interior; adding two projectors and two screens, which will be useful for weddings, meetings, auctions and other events; a new vacuum; posting a listing on Wedding Wire and The Knot to increase awareness and rental opportunities for weddings.
Bushbaum noted they had already seen a return on these listings, with numerous inquiries and bookings.
“This wedding season, they were smaller,” Bushbaum said of the guests attending weddings. “I think the largest wedding we had was maybe 300. Which they still have ample space to spread out. It’s pretty comfortable at 400.
Bushbaum requested additional funding from the hotel/motel tax, saying “keeping in mind what we’re hoping to accomplish, but also recognizing that [income] might be a little lower because of the pandemic. I don’t know how many are staying in motels. We’re aware of that."
"We do have, at the end of October, $112,000 in that fund,” said Osage City Clerk Cathy Penney.
The Council tabled CRC’s request until a finance committee review.
“We’ve talked about having a splash pad outside the building to complement the things going on inside the building,” Ron Fiscus added about CRC.
A splash pad is a shallow water recreation area.
“One of the things the finance committee talked about was where the funds would come from,” Fiscus said. “There are some goals such as having community fundraising going on. There’s also TIF funds available that could fund a portion of the project. The contract with Bergland + Cram is for $9,000.”
The Council approved the Splashpad Design Contract with architectural firm Bergland + Cram, which designed the CRC building.
Kimberlee Haskins, new marketing manager for CRC, spoke next about CRC recently receiving a marketing grant.
“We had people from 28 different states and Mexico,” Haskins said of the Main to Main Marathon held on Aug. 22. “They all stayed in hotels. They were at different restaurants, different businesses. They were impressed with the community and how beautiful the route was."
Mayor Steve Cooper called the event one of the success stories Osage has had.
“These people do an awful lot for our community," he said. "They are good about being responsible for the finances they have.”
In other business:
• Osage Police Department’s two new officers, Jacob Ouverson and Jacob Sanders, are performing well, according to Police Chief Brian Wright.
• Tom Madden was present to talk about EPA water security requirements.
• The Council set the date of hearing on a proposed development agreement for an urban renewal project in Osage for 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 7.
“They are putting in a tank farm and 25-by-80-foot building with 25,000 gallon tanks,” said Kathy Showalter. “They expect to employ at least three new people. They are requesting the TIF rebate that has been the usual practice. Six different projects starting in 2011. They expand about every year.
Showalter said the actual project is about $1.6 million. County Assessor Amy Folkerts suggests that’s about $375,000 worth of new assessed value on the rolls.
• The Council approved the County TIF Certification, having received $925,000 worth of TIF revenue in the past year. They began the year with $155,000.
• The Council approved a resolution for the Mayor’s appointment, Josh Olson, to Osage Municipal Utilities board of trustees. The term is six years, and Olson will be filling the remaining two years of Royce Tack’s term.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
