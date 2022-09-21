Immanuel Lutheran Church to host Oct. 2 concert featuring Anderson, Walck

Members of the public are invited to a 9:15 a.m. Oct 2 praise and worship concert of Dave Anderson and Roger Walck at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City.

Their music is a blend of contemporary, gospel, hymns, lots of old-time Sunday school songs, and sing-alongs. They have performed thousands of concerts all over the world.

Free-will donations will be shared with the ministry they support, Shepherd’s Canyon Retreat in Arizona, which is for professional church workers. Coffee and fall treats will be served following the concert.