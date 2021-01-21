IHSAA reveals state wrestling championships schedule, adds football class

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control was busy on Thursday afternoon.
After speculation that the state wrestling tournament schedule at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines would be altered this year due to COVID-19, the board instead decided to keep the championships as currently scheduled.
The state dual team tournament and state traditional tournament remain planned to run in their usual sessions and formats from February 17-20. The IHSAA states that spectator and competition guidelines for the events will follow updated proclamations and guidance with state and local government officials, and the Iowa Events Center.
“The IHSAA is grateful to all those who have worked to make this wrestling season possible,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “The board feels strongly that the traditional schedule can be safely completed for the largest possible competition and audience at each day of the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships.”
According to a brief put out by the IHSAA, the state tournament normally averages more than 75,000 attendees across all sessions annually. But capacity will currently allow for less than 4,000 tickets per session this year, due to enforcing proper safety precautions.
Football adds new classification
In other news, the IHSAA add a seventh football classification for the upcoming fall. In order to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the state's largest class, and to increase the number of participating teams and students, a Class 5A was added for the state.
School enrollment size will be the only factor for determining football classifications.
Class 3A through 5A will be made up of 36 teams with nine regular season games and 16 playoff qualifiers. 48 teams will compete in 1A and 2A with eight regular season games and 32 playoff qualifiers. The rest of the 11-player teams will compete in Class A with 32 playoff qualifiers and eight regular season games. Eight-player football teams will be in one class with eight regular season games and 32 qualifiers.
Eight-player through Class 2A teams will not be allowed to play a ninth regular season game if the teams do not qualify for the playoffs.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.