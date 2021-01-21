IHSAA reveals state wrestling championships schedule, adds football class

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control was busy on Thursday afternoon.

After speculation that the state wrestling tournament schedule at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines would be altered this year due to COVID-19, the board instead decided to keep the championships as currently scheduled.

The state dual team tournament and state traditional tournament remain planned to run in their usual sessions and formats from February 17-20. The IHSAA states that spectator and competition guidelines for the events will follow updated proclamations and guidance with state and local government officials, and the Iowa Events Center.

“The IHSAA is grateful to all those who have worked to make this wrestling season possible,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “The board feels strongly that the traditional schedule can be safely completed for the largest possible competition and audience at each day of the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships.”

According to a brief put out by the IHSAA, the state tournament normally averages more than 75,000 attendees across all sessions annually. But capacity will currently allow for less than 4,000 tickets per session this year, due to enforcing proper safety precautions.