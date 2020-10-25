IHSAA releases winter sports COVID-19 protocols

Pregame and Postgame

- The five starters on each team will be introduced first, and move to the free throw area until are starters are introduced.

- No pregame handshakes or fist bumps.

Rules

- The host team is responsible for sanitizing the game ball, and game balls will be placed at the score table for officials.

- The host team will provide and sanitize warm-ups balls for both teams.

- The host team should make sure that the game ball is sanitized during time-outs and between quarters.

- The home team will provide santizer at the scorers table, and all players must sanitize hands before and after warm-ups, at all timeouts, quarter and halftime breaks, and anytime they leave the playing court. Coaches are strongly encouraged to sanitize hands as often as possible.

- Cloth face covering are permissible for players.

- Teams should strongly requiring players and coaches to wear face masks while on the bench.

Coaches