IHSAA releases revised 2020 football schedule

The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday announced a series of changes to the 2020 football schedule, as the organization tries to give Iowa's high school programs some flexibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 season revisions

The revised 2020 regular season will be seven weeks long, with teams allowed to schedule either five, six, or seven games within that time frame. The first games can be played Aug. 27.

Perhaps the biggest change to 2020 is that all teams in each of the six classes will qualify for the postseason, with playoff brackets for each class going six rounds. The IHSAA will use geography, team availability, and quality to choose postseason pairings. That formula is scheduled to be used only in 2020.

The first two weeks will both be optional dates, and schools in 11-man football can determine their own opponents and whether the program will play in those weeks.

For district games teams in Classes A, 1A, 2A, and 3A will play their scheduled district games in their currently scheduled order, starting in the third week.

Class 4A teams will be allowed to schedule their own regular season games, and the previously announced group format will not be used this season.