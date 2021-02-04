IGHSAU announces girls basketball regional pairings

Road conditions deteriorate Thursday morning as North Iowa is under a blizzard warning.

There is less than a week left in the regular for girls basketball in Iowa, and we now have an idea of what the postseason will look like for North Iowa's teams.

On Thursday, the IGHSAU announced the Class 1A, 2A, and 3A regional tournament pairings. The regional tournaments will kick off on Feb. 11 for Class 1A, and Feb. 13 for 2A and 3A.

The Class 1A and 2A regional championship games will be played on Feb. 24, while 3A will finish up on Feb. 20. Each of the eight regional champions from each class will advance to next month's state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Here are the pairings for North Iowa's area teams.

Class 1A

Region 1

Northwood-Kensett vs. North Iowa, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Rockford, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Region 3

Riceville vs. Kee, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

St. Ansgar vs. Wapsie Valley or Janesville, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 6