 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IGHSAU announces girls basketball regional pairings
0 comments

IGHSAU announces girls basketball regional pairings

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Lisa Grouette

Road conditions deteriorate Thursday morning as North Iowa is under a blizzard warning.

There is less than a week left in the regular for girls basketball in Iowa, and we now have an idea of what the postseason will look like for North Iowa's teams. 

On Thursday, the IGHSAU announced the Class 1A, 2A, and 3A regional tournament pairings. The regional tournaments will kick off on Feb. 11 for Class 1A, and Feb. 13 for 2A and 3A. 

The Class 1A and 2A regional championship games will be played on Feb. 24, while 3A will finish up on Feb. 20. Each of the eight regional champions from each class will advance to next month's state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 

Here are the pairings for North Iowa's area teams. 

Class 1A

Region 1

Northwood-Kensett vs. North Iowa, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Rockford, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Region 3

Riceville vs. Kee, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Riceville girls basketball vs Clarksville - Fair

Junior O'Malley Fair moves in to make a shot at a game against Clarksville in Riceville on Jan. 12.

St. Ansgar vs. Wapsie Valley or Janesville, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 6

Central Springs vs. Eagle Grove, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Manson-NW Webster, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

West Hancock vs. Manson-NW Webster or Lake Mills, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

WH girls bball vs. FC-Kennedy Kelly

West Hancock's Kennedy Kelly looks to drive against the Forest City defense in the Indians' 42-40 upset over the Eagles on Jan. 29. 

West Fork vs. South Hamilton, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Region 2

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Estherville-Lincoln Central, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

Forest City at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock - Dodd

Darby Dodd (#12) breaks past Waverly-Shell Rock's Sasha Wilson (#14) at a game in Clear Lake on Jan. 4.

Region 5

Osage vs. Oelwein, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

St. Ansgar girls basketball vs Osage - Johnson

Dani Johnson (22) pushes past host team St. Ansgar to make a shot at a game on Jan. 19

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Osage boys basketball vs North Butler - 01-26-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News