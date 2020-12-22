IDPH awards Forest City rare 50-year water fluoridation honor

Forest City recently received an award for its water fluoridation quality.
The city is one of 108 Iowa communities receiving a commendable U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Water Fluoridation Quality Award for 2019.
Just as big is Forest City being one of only five Iowa communities receiving a 50 Year Award. The larger award is for maintaining prescribed community water fluoridation levels continuously from 1969-2019.
Forest City Water and Wastewater Supervisor Kevin Reicks credited the current and past mayor, city council members, and water/wastewater employees for their foresight and fortitude in maintaining essentially a perfect level of daily fluoridation for a half century.
“We are very proud to be of service to the community and provide public health benefits,” said Reicks, who served as a water/wastewater plant operator with the city for about 30 years and has been department supervisor for about nine years. “I’ve been here a long time and longevity experience is beneficial in this kind of work. We’ve also been fortunate to have other employees who are long-term employees.”
He credited the other current Forest City water and wastewater employees: Steve Haugen, Chad Gerdes, Brandon Schmidt, Tyler Thompson, and Ricky Folkers.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced the most recent awards on Nov. 20. The other four Iowa communities receiving the 50 Year Award are Glidden Water Supply, Manilla Municipal Service Department, Osage Municipal Water Supply, and Paullina Municipal Water Supply.
Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The awards recognize those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water.
Reicks said standardized self-testing showing specific fluoridation levels is required daily for reporting to the IDPH and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) with samples being confirmed monthly. He noted that water systems have to be very close to the required standards every day to receive the annual award.
The current level of fluoridation required by the State of Iowa is 0.7 milligrams per liter. Reicks said the standard has come down from 1.1 milligrams per liter 10 years ago, largely because people can get some fluoride from other sources and too much fluoride can be detrimental rather than beneficial for oral and overall health, even risking fluorosis of teeth.
Reicks said that the current pump and system for introducing fluoride into the municipal water supply requires less manual adjustments than in the past. He said that the city's fluoride pumps have been replaced multiple times over the years, but the current pump is well maintained and only about six years old.
“Iowa water operators have a big impact on the oral health of their community by adjusting the fluoride of their water system to the optimal level for preventing cavities,” said Dr. Bob Russell, DDS, and IDPH Dental Director.
Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures a community can take to prevent tooth decay, and improve oral health.
Fluoridation is supported by the American Cancer Society, American Dental Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Water Works Association and more than 100 national and international organizations.
