IDPH awards Forest City rare 50-year water fluoridation honor

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The awards recognize those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water.

Reicks said standardized self-testing showing specific fluoridation levels is required daily for reporting to the IDPH and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) with samples being confirmed monthly. He noted that water systems have to be very close to the required standards every day to receive the annual award.

The current level of fluoridation required by the State of Iowa is 0.7 milligrams per liter. Reicks said the standard has come down from 1.1 milligrams per liter 10 years ago, largely because people can get some fluoride from other sources and too much fluoride can be detrimental rather than beneficial for oral and overall health, even risking fluorosis of teeth.

Reicks said that the current pump and system for introducing fluoride into the municipal water supply requires less manual adjustments than in the past. He said that the city's fluoride pumps have been replaced multiple times over the years, but the current pump is well maintained and only about six years old.