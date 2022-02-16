IDPH announces COVID-19 reporting changes after emergency proclamation expires

Following the expiration of the State Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation, Iowans can find COVID-19 reporting data on the Iowa Department of Public Health website at the following address:

The data on the page will be updated weekly on Wednesdays. The reporting format more closely aligns COVID-19 with existing reporting standards for other respiratory viruses, like flu. This data will continue to give statewide partners and the public, a thorough understanding of disease prevalence throughout the state. The new format will contain data points that Iowans are used to seeing reported including positive test data and vaccine administration data.

Reporting Updates

IDPH will no longer require testing entities to report negative COVID-19 test results. With the influx of rapid in home tests and the frequency of testing currently occurring, this data point is no longer as meaningful as it once was, according to a news release.

IDPH is no longer requiring long term care facilities to notify the department when they have three or more infections in residents. Therefore this will no longer be reported publicly by IDPH. Instead, IDPH will use CMS data to identify facilities with positive cases and will assist in infection control.

IDPH began collecting COVID-related data from Iowa hospitals in March 2020 to satisfy state and federal data reporting requirements throughout the pandemic response. The state is no longer requiring this reporting to occur. However, the US Department of Health and Human Services will continue to require hospital data reporting. Iowans can access that information at the following website address:

