IDOT awards $175,000 to address Hancock County's B55 dangerous curves

Concerns about the safety of a series of county road curves just west of Klemme in Hancock County will be eased as early as late this summer after approval of a large grant award from the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) last week.

On Feb. 1, Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis announced that the Hancock County Road Department will receive $175,000, which is more than double its August 2020 Transportation Safety Improvement Program (TSIP) application request to the IDOT.

The site-specific TSIP funds are earmarked for shoulder improvements on both sides of County Road B55/170th Street just west of U.S. Highway 69 and Klemme in Hancock County. The road improvements will substantially improve the road’s safety profile by adding shoulder paving with rumbler strips on both sides of four consecutive curves with rolling terrain that are deemed a safety concern.

“We are very happy because we were originally looking to do just one side of the road,” said Purvis. “The committee that reviewed the application wanted us to provide three-foot paved shoulders on both sides of the curves rather than the one side on the original application. We are getting $175,000 as opposed to the original $75,000.”