IDOT awards $175,000 to address Hancock County's B55 dangerous curves

Concerns about the safety of a series of county road curves just west of Klemme in Hancock County will be eased as early as late this summer after approval of a large grant award from the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) last week.
On Feb. 1, Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis announced that the Hancock County Road Department will receive $175,000, which is more than double its August 2020 Transportation Safety Improvement Program (TSIP) application request to the IDOT.
The site-specific TSIP funds are earmarked for shoulder improvements on both sides of County Road B55/170th Street just west of U.S. Highway 69 and Klemme in Hancock County. The road improvements will substantially improve the road’s safety profile by adding shoulder paving with rumbler strips on both sides of four consecutive curves with rolling terrain that are deemed a safety concern.
“We are very happy because we were originally looking to do just one side of the road,” said Purvis. “The committee that reviewed the application wanted us to provide three-foot paved shoulders on both sides of the curves rather than the one side on the original application. We are getting $175,000 as opposed to the original $75,000.”
Purvis said the county will still be responsible for about $65,000 on the project, which will come from its Farm-To-Market fund. Basically, 0.5 percent of Iowa’s Road Use Tax funding goes into this grant program. About $7 million is awarded in projects each year. All cities and counties are eligible to apply for the grant funds each year.
Crash history from the approximately half-mile stretch of road in 2015 through 2019 shows five crashes, and three of them listing “run off the road” as the major cause. One of the accidents involved a serious injury.
Purvis noted in the application that a safety issue exists with the continual development of edge ruts along B55, which is credited to the narrow lanes and curves in the road. He said paved shoulders and rumble strips will provide for a much safer roadway.
“This is what you want to do for curves like this,” said Purvis. “Additional pavement on both sides of the road makes it wider throughout with more room on turns for semi-trucks and other vehicles.”
Purvis noted that the project could start in late summer or fall 2021. It should be completed within a week.
