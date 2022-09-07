IDNR to host open house regarding Eagle Lake Wildlife Area issues

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold an open house on from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 14 to discuss Eagle Lake Wildlife Area issues and projects.

The open house will be held in the Municipal Room of Britt City Hall, 170 Main Avenue South. Among the matters to be discussed are habitat management, recreation use, water control structure replacement, wildlife populations, and other topics of interest for the local wildlife area.

It will be a come-and-go open house format with staff from various programs on hand to answer questions of the public. Anyone planning to attend and having special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the IDNR or ADA coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.