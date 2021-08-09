IDNR says emerald ash borer has now been confirmed in Winnebago County

According to the release, now is the time to decide a course of action for ash trees at risk of EAB attack (within 15 miles of a known infestation). Landowners and managers can choose to wait and see what happens, remove declining ash trees and replace them with other species, or use preventive insecticide treatments to preserve and protect valuable and healthy ash trees.

Spring, from mid-April to mid-May, is the best time to treat for EAB, the release stated. Insecticides are most effective when the ash tree is actively growing, and uptake is at its peak. Tree service companies can apply insecticide trunk injections through the summer, if soil moisture is available.

See Iowa State University Extension and Outreach publication ENT57, Emerald Ash Borer Management Options, for more details about EAB treatment. Additional information on EAB, including a county detection map, can be found at iowatreepests.com.

The State of Iowa monitors the spread of EAB on a county-by-county basis. Before a county can be declared positive, a life stage of the insect must be collected and confirmed. Anyone who suspects an infested ash tree in a new location is encouraged to contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, State Entomologist Office at 515-725-1470 or Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Entomology, at 515-294-1101, or the IDNR at 515-725-8453.

