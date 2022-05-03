Hydrology study for golf course bridge halted, city to investigate repairs

Forest City has halted its hydrology study of the failing pedestrian bridge on hole number 11 at Bear Creek Golf Course. The city will investigate repairing it rather than replacing it with a new structure at this time.

City officials have been in contact with Denco Highway Construction, which is scheduled to be in town to make repairs to the bridge on Secor Avenue. They plan to get Denco's insight on the creek-crossing bridge that remains closed.

“I think we’re in a good spot to figure out what the next step is,” Huffman said at the May 2 city council meeting. “If we do decide to repair it, and that is not their (WHKS engineers) recommendation, then they’re going to stop the study at that point and not look at replacement.”

Huffman and Councilman Ron Holland both acknowledged the existing bridge has challenges, but there may be things that can be done to extend its useful life safely for years. Huffman said the study is not even half done yet. It could spare the city an unbudgeted emergency expense that could spill into six digits, they noted.

“I want to really wait and see what Denco does and what they can do with the lower part of that thing, which is the real problem,” Huffman said.

“If we can get by for 10 years, we can budget for it,” Holland said.

Huffman said the bridge would continue to be inspected on the regular two-year cycle with the worst-case scenario being advised to close it.

The hydrology study that has been under way had a full price tag of $17,000, which a split council voted not to pay in early January before a group of concerned citizens offered to repay the city for the study. In the fall of 2021, WHKS engineers recommended against repairs, citing serious and potentially dangerous deficiencies, especially at the base of the bridge.

An inspection report noted that steel beams on the bridge have yielded, there is severe undermining under an approach, and there is a complete section loss in the east abutment near the Bear Creek water line. It concluded, without repairs, that only exposed rebar may be holding the east abutment in place.

Denco will complete bridge deck repairs on Secor Avenue in the next week after “some popping was going on with that bridge” recently, according to street and sanitation superintendent Andrew Faber. He said it will be the same crew that worked on the bridge in 2017 when two inches were sawed off and replaced. He said it was closed one day then and he anticipates a similar closure timeline.

“They do a listening test, measure where it goes hollow and remove those spots,” said Faber, noting that a rapid set concrete is inserted in those locations. Estimated cost of the bridge repair project is $25,824.

Proposed electric rate increase

The council approved the first reading of an ordinance to establish a 3 percent municipal electric rate increase. If adopted, it would become effective on June 16.

Residential customers would see a monthly electric usage rate of 11.2 cents per kilowatt hour, up from 10.9 cents. Last June, the council approved a similar 3 percent increase, but still experienced a shortfall of about $700,000 during the first six months of this year, according to city electric superintendent Duane Kuhn.

“We’re confident with 3 percent rather than 4 percent,” said Kuhn, noting that DGR Engineering had reviewed the rates. “We’ll put off doing the light plant roof and just patch one area. We’ve spent the last six months monitoring our ‘true up,” which hit us really hard after last year. I’m happy we only have to raise it 3 percent. Unfortunately, the price of natural gas, which drives electricity prices, is rising.”

Kuhn said Forest City is still in the bottom third for electric utility prices among Iowa municipal utilities.

In other business, Mary Peterson of FCIS Insurance informed the full council that city’s recent insurance renewal included only a 3.2 percent premium increase. She said that is much lower than most municipalities.

“Many cities did experience much higher increases than Forest City did,” Peterson said. “Forest City has a really good rating. One town had an 18 percent increase, so 3.2 percent is pretty good.”

“I appreciated all that EMC does to keep our rates low,” said Councilman Tony Mikes. Huffman also said that the increase was lower than many anticipated.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

