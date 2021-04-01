 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee touts free COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at its pharmacies
Hy-Vee touts free COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at its pharmacies

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that COVID-19 vaccine is now available at all of the company’s more than 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

According to a release, free COVID-19 vaccinations are available at all Hy-Vee pharmacies by appointment only. Patients should visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine to register for an appointment once they are eligible according to their state’s guidance. Using the online scheduler, patients can also schedule their second dose appointment (if applicable) when they schedule their first dose appointment, with no account necessary.

This week, Hy-Vee began vaccinating in its eighth state, Wisconsin, through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Prior to expanding into Wisconsin, Hy-Vee was already a partner of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota, receiving vaccine supply directly from the CDC. Hy-Vee is also vaccinating in Illinois using vaccine allocated from the state.

In addition to vaccinating at its retail pharmacy locations, Hy-Vee is working with hundreds of facilities to organize workplace vaccination clinics for front line essential workers and, as state eligibility allows, other workplace employees.

Hy-Vee also offers free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR), rapid antigen COVID-19 testing and rapid antibody testing to test for past COVID-19 infection. To schedule a testing appointment, patients can visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting.

