 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hy-Vee pharmacies offering free COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis
0 comments

Hy-Vee pharmacies offering free COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on April 28 that all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations now offer free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary to walk in and receive the vaccine.

For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, that option is still available by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether or bot they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News