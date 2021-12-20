Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 vaccines

Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available to 16- and 17-year-olds at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients ages 16 and older at least six months after their second vaccine dose. Patients ages 16 and 17 receiving a booster dose may not mix-and-match vaccines. At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine authorized for minors.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment only. Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

According to the press release, the parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for individuals 12 years of age and older requires two doses (known as the primary series). The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose. However, a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is ONLY available for individuals ages 16 and older, and should be administered at least six months after the second dose.

Individuals ages 16 and older receiving a COVID-19 first, second, booster or third vaccine dose can receive their flu shot during the same appointment by requesting it with the pharmacy team.

Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

