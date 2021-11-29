Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 booster shots

Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that free Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available to all individuals ages 18 and older at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least six months after their second vaccine dose, and a booster dose for Janssen vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least two months after their first vaccine dose.

Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

According to the press release, booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose providing they follow the booster timeline of their primary vaccine manufacturer (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna: at least 6 months after the second dose; Janssen: at least two months after the second dose). Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different vaccine type for their booster. The CDC’s recommendations allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

