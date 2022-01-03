Hy-Vee is adding retail security teams to its Iowa, Midwest grocery stores

Hy-Vee has announced that it will begin employing retail security officers in its stores across its eight-state region during business hours.

In a news release, Hy-Vee officials said the move is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of both its customers and employees. The officers, many of whom come from a law enforcement background, will be specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect employee and public safety. These officers go through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders in partnership with law enforcement officials.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers and these officers will be held to that same standard,” Hy-Vee president and chief operating officer Jeremy Gosch said. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”

It was not announced when retail security officers will be on duty in Hy-Vee's Forest City and Garner store locations. Officers are already working in several select Hy-Vee stores.

More officers are completing the Hy-Vee retail security training program so they can begin serving in other Hy-Vee stores across the company’s eight-state region in the near future. Hy-Vee is actively recruiting for officers to join this new Hy-Vee retail security team. Interested applicants may contact Hy-Vee's retail security team at RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.

