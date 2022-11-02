Hy-Vee grocery stores to be closed during Thanksgiving Day holiday

Hy-Vee announced on Nov. 1 that its more than 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, so that the company’s employees can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This will include the Forest City and Garner Hy-Vee stores.

This is the first time in Hy-Vee’s 92-year history that its stores will close on Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude,” Hy-Vee CEO and President Jeremy Gosch said. “The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers. By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores. Customers can order holiday meal packs by calling their local Hy-Vee store or by ordering online.

All Hy-Vee corporate offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day. For more information on specific store locations or hours, please visit www.hy-vee.com/stores.