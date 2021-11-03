 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hy-Vee announces support, recognition of military veterans through November

  • 0

With Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced a monthlong campaign to honor veterans and military members.

Hy-Vee also hopes to increase awareness and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

It is part of the annual Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which includes a free Veterans Day breakfast, as well as an active recruitment effort to hire veterans and service members transitioning to civilian life..

Hiring Heroes is Hy-Vee’s recruiting initiative that actively seeks out veterans and active-duty military to work for Hy-Vee and its eight subsidiaries. Throughout November, Hy-Vee will hold special virtual events for veterans and service members returning to civilian life to learn about career opportunities across its eight-state region. The company provides specific benefits for veterans, such as a paid day off on Veterans Day, relocation assistance and hiring bonuses based on eligibility. Interested individuals can register for a virtual event at Hy-Vee.com/Homefront.

This year's Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up fundraiser to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families will be held Nov. 1-14, at most Hy-Vee stores, including Forest City and Garner locations. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation, and the American Red Cross.

People are also reading…

Hy-Vee will also commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores.

There will also be another option with each breakfast individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in Hy-Vee store parking lots. In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 15 percent off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Nov. 11.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shop on State answers SOS

Shop on State answers SOS

The halls at the old Washington Elementary School in Osage, once filled with students, are now lined with oil paintings, Depression glass, jew…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News