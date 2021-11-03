Hy-Vee announces support, recognition of military veterans through November

With Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced a monthlong campaign to honor veterans and military members.

Hy-Vee also hopes to increase awareness and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

It is part of the annual Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which includes a free Veterans Day breakfast, as well as an active recruitment effort to hire veterans and service members transitioning to civilian life..

Hiring Heroes is Hy-Vee’s recruiting initiative that actively seeks out veterans and active-duty military to work for Hy-Vee and its eight subsidiaries. Throughout November, Hy-Vee will hold special virtual events for veterans and service members returning to civilian life to learn about career opportunities across its eight-state region. The company provides specific benefits for veterans, such as a paid day off on Veterans Day, relocation assistance and hiring bonuses based on eligibility. Interested individuals can register for a virtual event at Hy-Vee.com/Homefront.

This year's Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up fundraiser to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families will be held Nov. 1-14, at most Hy-Vee stores, including Forest City and Garner locations. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation, and the American Red Cross.

Hy-Vee will also commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores.

There will also be another option with each breakfast individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in Hy-Vee store parking lots. In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 15 percent off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Nov. 11.

