Hundreds of kids overcome freezing cold to hunt for Heritage Park Easter Eggs

Kids searching for eggs and candy is a Forest City Easter tradition, in just about any kind of weather.

Blustery winds, causing below-freezing chills, didn’t detour North Iowa children or their parents from joining this year’s Easter Egg hunt fun at Heritage Park on April 16.

“Every year, we have a good turnout, rain, snow, cold, or shine,” Heritage Park Event and Tour Coordinator Dawn Arispe, said. “It just doesn’t matter. We had at least several hundred.”

Twins Madisyn and Teaghann Heyer, 8, of Britt watched over 3-year-old sibling Brexton Heyer. They wore smiles and mid-winter attire while heading onto the park grounds.

“We come every year no matter what just to do something fun with the kids and support the surrounding towns,” said their mother, (Mrs. Randy) Rebecca Heyer.

Children participated in three age groups. Ages 0-3 years started at 11 a.m. in the grassy area near the Steel Wheel Café, followed by 4–6-year-olds around the 1940’s yellow farmhouse, and then the 7–10-year-olds near the park’s big cabin, Timberland Museum, school house, and surrounding grounds. It started and ended within 15 minutes. Kids gathered candy-filled eggs and some found eggs granting one of about 90 prizes, including stuffed animals, coloring books, bouncy balls, and more.

“I did see several kids pick up multiple prize eggs, but they followed the rules and gave them to someone else, if they already had one,” Arispe said. “Heritage Park members Ruth and Monte Topp also helped with a monetary donation for candy this year.”

Arispe and her husband, Doug Arispe, took over as organizers of the former Forest City Parks and Recreation event about five years ago. They developed a sponsorship relationship with Farmers Cooperative Association, which donates to the candy for children. Dawn and Doug Arispe also donate money for candy and prizes.

“We try to put all the candy in the plastic eggs that we can, but some candy is just thrown out on the ground to because some doesn’t fit in eggs,” Arispe said. “For group one, the eggs aren’t really hidden and are just kind of scattered in plain sight.”

Matt Oliver of Forest City was with his 4-year-old daughter, Norah Oliver, who participated in the middle age group.

“We did it last year,” Matt Oliver said. “She actually thought Easter was today. She’s excited for it and wants to do it again, but it’s really cold.”

The two children of Forest City Kindergarten teacher Amanda Geelan and Forest City Parks and Recreation Programs Director Brett Geelan were also eager to participate in the youngest and middle age groups. Their 2-year-old daughter, Gracelyn Geelan, participated in the first group.

“This feels like football weather,” said Brett Geelan, alongside 5-year-old son, Ryan Geelan. “This is our first year here. We’ve usually go to Duncan for an indoor Easter egg hunt.”

Arispe said that area Easter egg hunts seem to be gaining popularity, citing a number of families that went to other egg hunts in addition to the one at Heritage Park.

“It’s just about the pure joy and fun of it for the kids,” Arispe said. “These kids just have so much fun. It’s a grand thing to do in such a short time. There’s nothing better than doing an event where everyone leaves happy.”

Arispe thanked six members of the Forest City Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates program, who helped as event volunteers this year. The iJAG students helped fill and hide eggs, prepare for the event, setup the grounds, and clean up afterwards. About a half dozen other volunteers this year included Farmers Coop, Historical Society, and Heritage Park members.

New Easter tradition

In addition, a new Easter tradition was born at Heritage Park with an Easter morning service in the park's historic 1890 Beaver Creek Church. It was led by guest minister Greg Flugum of Forest City.

“This was the first year we actually had an Easter church service,” Arispe said. “Greg Flugum made a wooden cross for in front of the church two years ago. It doesn’t have nails or screws. Three wooden pegs in the center hold the cross together to represent the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. At the time, Greg said he was studying to be a lay minister, so we had him in mind. It was a nice service with coffee and refreshments in the church basement afterward. I think it’ll be a yearly thing that we do going forward.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

