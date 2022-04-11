Hundreds join festivities of FCHS prom grand march, dance, destination party

Forest City High School prom students displayed their grandest "Casino" marches on the evening of April 9 in the middle school gym.

Families, friends, school employees, and members of the public filled bleachers on both sides of the gym for the prom grand march. It featured large displays of dice and casino chips as well as a red carpet runway with a spade-shaped arch for prom goers to pass beneath.

School officials counted 139 youth attending the grand march and dance. The student-chosen prom theme events also included an abbreviated prom dance in the gym to allow for a post-prom destination trip to Grand Slam Sports in Burnsville, Minnesota.

"We had 109 kids attend post-prom in Burnsville," post prom co-chair Allison Moore said. "The chaperones said they had a great time and it was easy to chaperone, because there was so much for the kids to do."

Activities at Grand Slam included batting cages, laser tag, mini golf, arcades, trampolines, bumper vehicles. Students were provide unlimited pizza and soda during about 150 minutes there.

"They all had plenty of pop, pizza, and fun," Moore said. "Ultimate laser tag seemed to be one of the favorites. It was a safe and fun event for all."

Moore thanked all the junior class members and junior parents that helped with this year's prom events. This included junior parent chaperones, who accompanied students to their Minnesota destination, and prom committee members. She also thanked all the area businesses and donors that made the students' big night successful. Their generosity provided students with sack lunches with snacks on the long bus rides and arcade game cards for Grand Slam.

"Big shout out to our business donors, as we were able to give each person at Grand Slam an extra $10 bill to add to their game cards or keep for themselves," Moore said.

Moore described this year's change to a post-prom destination as a smashing success, saying it provided the non-traditional fun, but safe, secure, no drinking, and no driving option that was everyone hoped to have.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

