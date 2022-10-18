Hundreds gather for family fun at Winnebago County Extension Fall Festival

There was a sure sign of harvest time in Thompson on Oct. 16. The east parking lot was freshly mowed and full of parked cars for the last large event of the year at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds – ISU Extension’s Fall Festival.

Hundreds braved cold, blustery weather to join in the day’s festivities.

“Cold weather hasn’t been much of a factor,” Winnebago County ISU Extension Council Chair Julie Hagenson said. “Everything going on here keeps people busy. It’s really a family-related showcase this year.”

Hagenson noted that always-popular K9 dog demonstrations of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department were back again this year along with new magician shows and a StoryWalk event headed by Lori Nelson of the Thompson-based Winnebago County ISU Extension Office.

“We received the Iowa 4-H Literacy and Math Challenge Grant, designed to assist counties with purchasing items that promote literacy and math programs for K-12 audiences,” Nelson said. “We chose to do a StoryWalk. Typically, a StoryWalk is where pages from a children’s book are installed on some type of sign along a path. As participating children walk along the path, they read a page and then are directed to the next page in the story.”

Nelson said they chose to use “My Family’s Soybean Farm” by Katie Oltoff with art by Joe Hox. On one page they were asked to name three things that were made of soybeans. Children could look at the page to answer the question. Participants received a passport that was stamped after answering a question.

They were then directed to do an activity on their way to the next page. For example, if the stamp at that sign was a penguin, then they had to waddle like a penguin to the next page.

At the end, families filled out a brief evaluation form. Nelson said the results indicated overwhelmingly that the book was fun to read, the activities were engaging, and people would recommend the StoryWalk to others. Hagenson said it is the interactive nature of the event, which breaks a book down into stages with questions and activities on each page that promote engagement and learning.

County 4-H members Molly Sandquist of Lake Mills and Emma Van Hove of rural Thompson were helping to man the registration table for the StoryWalk outside the show ring.

“It’s freezing, they put us in the coldest place ever,” exclaimed Van Hove, who is a fourth grade student in the North Iowa school district, before wrapping a blanket around herself.

ISU Extension Region 3 Youth Program Specialist Meg Sage was overseeing adults, and some of their children, in making fall harvest door decorations. They husked Indian corn donated by a local 4-H member and tied them into an arrangement. As a regional 4-H educator, Sage serves Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, and Wright Counties.

“It’s not just all about the kids here,” Sage said. “My job is to help with large events. I get to come and help with all the fun things! We’re making things for people to hang on their doors.”

Many children and parents migrated to the Hasse Family Enterprises mobile petting zoo, owned and operated by Greg and Keri Hasse of rural Mankato, Minnesota. Animals included miniature horses, Llama, sheep, pigs, goats, rabbits, and even a large livestock guardian dog named Blue. The 7-year-old Great Pyrenees breed, with a touch of Akbash and Maremma, helps keep predators away from the Hasse’s animals. Keri said he does not herd the animals, but keeps them safe from coyotes, foxes, eagles, and more.

“He’s been so popular that he’s got his own trading card,” she said while handing out one of Blue’s cards, printed on firm cardstock with his color photo and blue outlines. According to his trading card, Blue loves people and most other dogs, but he will sometimes bark at other dogs if they look at his flock wrong. Blue also loves belly rubs and attention, which he received plenty of during the Fall Festival.

“The boys generally like the Llama and the girls like the ponies, but Blue is usually the biggest hit,” Keri said. “We bought the business in 2009 and started it as a summer job for our kids in 2010 and it really took off.”

She and Greg noted that their oldest son was just starting college when the venture began.

“Now, my kids are all grown up and have other jobs,” Greg said. “I’m still doing this because there’s so few that do it.”

North Iowa sixth grade student Addison Gray of Buffalo Center said she does not ride horses, but on this day she was giving it a try. She learned how to mount a 22-year-old horse named Missy under Greg’s watchful eye.

“She an old, gray mare,” he said. “We just got her in the spring. She’s a good pony ride pony.”

A local 4-H member loving on guardian dog Blue was Sofiah Gonzalez, who has already shown prize-winning poultry at the county fair for multiple years at the young age of 10.

“I love animals,” the North Iowa fifth grade student said. “I live on a farm where we have cows, chickens, and pigs. Next year, I might show cows or horses at the fair. I could use my grandpa’s horses. His name is Paul Adams and he is from Thompson.”

Eugene Jacobson drove a wagon full of riders across the fairgrounds repeatedly throughout the afternoon. His two black draft horses (Percherons) that pulled the wagon included 19-year-old Jack, who Jacobson said knows the lay of the land well. The Thompson native and Kiester, Minnesota, resident has brought the horse to Thompson for the event since it began in 2007.

In addition to wagon rides, there were hay rides. Climbing on the flat rack and hay bales were 5-year-old twins Clare and Adler Jacobs of Buffalo Center with their sister, Elsa Jacobs. Elsa said it was not their first hay ride, but their first time at the festival.

“It’s been a while since we’ve done one of these,” said their mother, Meggon Jacobs. “It is cold. I’m freezing, but they’re kids. They don’t care.”

Adler quickly interjected, saying “I do!” although she was completely bundled up in winter gear.

The Winnebago County Sharpshooters were teaching youth how to safely use bows and arrows with a roped-off target area. One of the youngest participants of the afternoon was Thor Lorenzen, 5, of Buffalo Center, son of Dustin and Traci. His father, Dustin, was assisting him. His dad said he had never done it before, so it took him several attempts just to release an arrow.

Gus and Betsy Marmaras have been shooting sports instructors for a decade and Winnebago County 4-H Shooting Sports volunteers at the Fall Festival for many years. They noted that the biggest emphasis is always safety.

Iowa State University Cyclones mascot, Cy the Cardinal, greeted visitors to the fairgrounds outside the commercial building. He also assisted with the StoryWalk.

Inside, kids were playing on an inflatable bouncy house and rushing to go down inflatable slides. There was also a Halloween-themed ring toss game and miniature bowling. The youngest children enjoyed playing in a wading pool filled with shelled corn.

Sponsorships and Extension outreach funds make the free public event possible. It was started to provide a break to families that were busy with harvest and needed something fun for the whole family do.