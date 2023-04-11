Every year at Heritage Park, the Saturday leading into Easter Sunday is reserved for families with Easter egg hunting on park grounds by hundreds of children. April 8 was no exception, but warm and dry weather made it more enjoyable than windy, below-freezing temperatures a year earlier for the crowd of more than 300 people.

“Everyone enjoyed it,” said Heritage Park Event Coordinator Dawn Arispe of the park’s kickoff event for the 2023 season. “The weather could not have been better.”

Arispe thanked partnering Farmers Coop with Farmers’ Cooperative Association, which donates candy for children at the egg hunt, and Ruth and Monte Topp of Fertile whose donation of funds allowed for prize purchases. Coop General Manager Randy Broesder was available to greet parents and children as they participated and received prizes. Arispe said prizes were claimed by lucky kids who found “special eggs” that were shiny, metallic, and could be opened to reveal tickets with a corresponding prize number.

The specific prizes won were revealed to parents and their young egg hunters only after presenting their ticket at the claim area at the Feature Building near the park’s historic 1890 Beaver Creek Church. Norma Hertzer and other members of the Hertzer family served as volunteers, helping the families pick up their Easter egg hunt winnings.

Forty-five prizes, 15 in each of three age groups, ranged from large stuffed dinosaurs with bunny ears to kites to sidewalk chalk and bubble wands.

“The stuffed dinosaurs, they’re probably two feet tall with the long neck and a big tail,” Arispe said. “Everyone seems to want a kite. After two (kids) won kites, the parents sat down, put the kites together, and were flying them. It was the perfect day for it.”

Every year, Arispe encourages participants to be on time because the three morning egg hunts are completed very quickly once they start. She and her husband, Doug Arispe, over as Heritage Park’s organizers of the former parks and recreation event about six years ago.

“It’s such a quick event,” Arispe said. “I timed it this year and it went on for 12 minutes (all three age groups).”

Children ages 0-3 are in the first group who, with the help of parents, search the grassy pavilion area of the park grounds not far inside of the gate. The second group consists of 4, 5, and six-year-olds, who hunt in the vicinity of the yellow 1940’s farm house. The third group of 7 to 10-year-old children race across a large space that includes the 1900’s log cabin and old school house located on park grounds.

“It’s a bigger area for them and it’s harder to find,” Arispe said.

Arispe noted that event regularly draws people from outside of Forest City.

“We get a lot of Forest City people, which is great,” Arispe said. “But it also draws younger families from other area communities that see everything we have out here.”

She said many ask her questions about the park and its contents during the 15-20 minutes when everyone is gathering for the egg hunts.

“We love being able to do this every year with the coop,” Arispe said. “A benefit is those young families being here and we’re able to show and tell them about what we have at the park. I’ll have people come up and ask me ‘what is this place?’ or ‘where did this building come from?’”

Arispe providing people answers to those questions prompts many of them to return for future park visits.

Heritage Park of North Iowa is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a 91-acre site located just off Highway 69 on the south edge of Forest City. The park is dedicated to the preservation of America's rural heritage.