Huisman graduates with honors

Matthew Huisman of Osage was one of 204 Central College students who were celebrated during commencement on May 15 at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.

Huisman received a bachelor's degree in Accounting.

He was also one of 47 Central College students in the Class of 2021 who were honored with awards for their academic achievements. Huisman received the Robert J. Maurer Accounting Award.

As well, he was one of 41 Central College students in the Class of 2021 to graduate with Alpha Zeta Mu honors. Students that graduate with these honors must be full-time students, complete at least three semesters at Central and achieve a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.

And finally, Huisman was one of 22 Central College students in the Class of 2021 to graduate with Alpha Alpha Alpha honors.

These honors are awarded to students who have completed at least 36 credit hours toward a degree, have an overall grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale and do not have parents, stepparents or legal guardians who have completed a bachelor's degree.

Central is the first college in Iowa to have a chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha.

