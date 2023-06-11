Before his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Jim Huinker of Garner was an avid bicycle rider, and frequently rode around Clear Lake.

An event created in Jim's honor to bring awareness and raise scholarship money for a Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School student will get underway on Saturday, June 17.

The Annual Huinker Lake Lap bicycle ride will begin at 10 a.m. at Kim’s in Ventura and end at 5 p.m. at Lone Oak Bar & Grill, also located in Ventura. At the start of the ride, attendees will receive punch cards for various stops along the route.

Those who receive enough punches will be entered into a drawing for donations and gift baskets provided by the event’s sponsors. Around 200 riders are expected to attend.

The Huinkers of Garner started the event after Jim was diagnosed with ALS in September 2019. By July 2020, he was in a wheelchair, no longer able to walk.

Determined to give Jim every experience they possibly could in his final days, his friends and family gathered to put him in a Gator utility vehicle to drive him around the Clear Lake together for the first Huinker Lake Lap.

“In a year, our life changed,” said Conrae Huinker, Jim’s wife. “That’s why the ride is so important to us, but it’s more than that; it’s honoring him too.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a “rare neurological disease that affects motor neurons — those nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

ALS deteriorates these nerve cells, which greatly impacts one’s ability to move and talk. As of now, there is no cure or effective treatments for the disease.

Jim died in October 2020, and his family began to evaluate how they would continue the event. As an auto technician, Jim valued trade schools and the opportunities they present to students.

GHV High School students have the opportunity to apply for the William Henschen Scholarship Fund of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church of Garner, Iowa, which requires that the applicants attend a college or university. To help those interested in going to trade school, the Huinker family decided to create a scholarship called the Jim Huinker Scholarship.

“We thought, ‘Maybe we’ll do it again next year, and maybe we will raise some money,’” said Conrae. “That’s the type of person he was; he would have given back to anybody. He’d do anything for anybody, and I think that’s part of the reason we have such a good turnout is he touched a lot of people. This is what he would want us to do.”

Two years ago, the family gave a $4,200 scholarship and then provided a $4,500 scholarship last year. This year, the Huinkers hope to give out two scholarships.

“Jim and I both graduated from Garner-Hayfield, so it’s great to give back to a graduating senior; we want to support that,” Conrae said.

ALS has had a large impact on the Huinker family between the diagnoses of Jim, his sister and family friend.

As the Huinkers have continued healing, they began considering how they can help other families impacted by ALS. Conrae also became an ALS advocate through the Iowa ALS Association and has been writing letters to Congress regarding clinical trials and support for families affected by the disease.

“Your whole life is changed, and just getting the support you need and the resources in your home is hard,” said Conrae. “My kids and I really want to be that for other people because we know what it’s like.”