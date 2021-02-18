Huftalin receives prestigious honor

On Feb. 18, Osage Community Schools third grade teacher Debra Huftalin was one of five Iowa educators named finalists in the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

The PAEMST program, administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, recognizes outstanding teachers for their contributions to the teaching and learning of mathematics and science.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, PAEMST is the highest recognition that a kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics or science (including computer science) teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. Since 1983, more than 5,000 teachers nationwide have been recognized for this honor.

Winners will be announced later this year.

