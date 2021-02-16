Huffman set to take the reins in Forest City

Daisy Huffman is heading north from Garner to Forest City after its city council unanimously approved hiring Huffman as its city clerk/administrator on Feb. 15.
She will begin her new duties on Feb. 24.
“I believe in working together as a team with the key to success being good communication," said Huffman. “I look forward to working with elected officials, city staff, local businesses along with the residents of Forest City to continue to make this community a positive place to live, grow and work.”
Huffman has been employed with the City of Garner since 2000, serving as Garner City Clerk/Treasurer since 2001. She has been the City of Garner’s custodian of official records and provided for day-to-day accounting of the city’s money. She has also served as Clerk/Treasurer of Goodell for the past four years. Huffman worked as an accountant prior to becoming Garner City Clerk.
“I am very excited to be here,” Huffman told the mayor, council members, and other city officials. “I’ve already learned a lot tonight with all of the department heads here.”
After the full council interviewed the final three candidates for the vacant position last month, a special council meeting was held on Feb. 4. At that meeting, the council finalized its employment offer to Huffman and approved Mayor Barney Ruiter to meet with Huffman in hopes of finalizing a proposed employment agreement prior to the Feb. 15 council meeting.
Tony Mikes headed the personnel committee that spent months working to narrow down candidates in the search for the city clerk/administrator position.
Val Monson took on many of the duties of former City Administrator Barb Smith in the interim while Smith stayed on as a budget consultant, assisting through the completion of the city budget process.
City officials all agreed that with two decades of city government experience successfully under her belt, Huffman is an extremely capable hire and a good fit for the vacant position.
“Everybody worked together on this,” said Ruiter. “It all worked out really well. We got a great person hired.”
With Huffman coming on board, the council also established a 7 p.m., Feb. 25 workshop regarding its city budget, so she can participate right away in that process with Smith and other city officials.
"I was raised in Osage with most of my family still living there,” said Huffman. “Scott, my partner of 14 years, and I each have two adult children with six grandchildren between us. We are planning on moving to Forest City. In my free time, you will likely find me with my grandkids or cruising around in the Mustang with the top down.”
