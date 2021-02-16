Huffman set to take the reins in Forest City

Tony Mikes headed the personnel committee that spent months working to narrow down candidates in the search for the city clerk/administrator position.

Val Monson took on many of the duties of former City Administrator Barb Smith in the interim while Smith stayed on as a budget consultant, assisting through the completion of the city budget process.

City officials all agreed that with two decades of city government experience successfully under her belt, Huffman is an extremely capable hire and a good fit for the vacant position.

“Everybody worked together on this,” said Ruiter. “It all worked out really well. We got a great person hired.”

With Huffman coming on board, the council also established a 7 p.m., Feb. 25 workshop regarding its city budget, so she can participate right away in that process with Smith and other city officials.

"I was raised in Osage with most of my family still living there,” said Huffman. “Scott, my partner of 14 years, and I each have two adult children with six grandchildren between us. We are planning on moving to Forest City. In my free time, you will likely find me with my grandkids or cruising around in the Mustang with the top down.”

