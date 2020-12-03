Housing incentives front and center at Supervisors meeting

Housing incentives , bridge postings, and COVID-19 precautions headlined the Mitchell County Supervisor's Dec. 1 board meeting.
Housing incentives
Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher came before the Board to present two more applications for funding from the county’s building incentive program.
In a 2-to-1 vote, with Supervisor Steve Smolik dissenting, the Board approved a $200,000 grant for Tim and Chaley Schultz, who are planning to build an eight unit, (two bedroom, with attached single garage,) apartment complex located on South First Street in Osage, where a small trailer court is now located.
While Francis voted for the grant, she emphasized that she is concerned that an effort be made to help relocated the current residents.
The Board unanimously voted to give a $50,000 grant toward the construction of a dog kennel in Stacyville.
John and Stephanie Gerbig of Stacyville plan to build the kennel, which will house pets, and the business also plans to provide grooming services for small animals.
Stonecypher said he felt it was a good investment citing that two kennels have closed within the county over the past year.
Supervisor Stan Walk provided other board members with a five year state study of the number of new single family units that have been constructed in each county in the state.
The study shows that Mitchell County has had 86 permits issued for single family unit construction over the past five years. Worth, which borders Mitchell County on the west only had 20 units, while Howard County on the east showed 14 units over the same period of time.
“Floyd County, which is 50 percent larger than us and we had more houses,” said Walk. “If those houses average $3,000 in taxes a year, that is about $250,000 in taxes each year.”
Walk pointed out that the new housing also adds to local economies, and provides available housing for those who are employed in Mitchell County.
“I think this housing plan is a good investment. We have gotten a good start and we need to keep it going,” said Walk, who challenged new board members to continue the program in the future.
Francis agreed with Walk that the program had profited the county, but added she would like to see some of the funding go toward the renovation of current homes in the county.
Early in the meeting, Supervisor Barb Francis said she would like to "re-encourage" county employees to mask up, and to encourage people when using common equipment like a copier, to sanitize them.
During her report on the County’s Board of Health meeting, which she recently attended, Francis stated that the county had 453 active cases, had recorded 22 deaths, and current virus testing was running at nearly a 24 percent positivity rate.
County Attorney Mark Walk encouraged people to follow Gov. Kim Reynolds' recent COVID-19 proclamation.
“If in doubt about wearing a mask, just wear a mask,” Walk said.
Bridge postings
County Engineer Rich Brumm asked the Board to approve a Bridge Posting Resolution, telling the Supervisors that since last week’s meeting he had gained approval to post the bridge south of Osage on T-38 as a one lane truck bridge. That allows heavier loads than with the original posting, he said.
The new posting now allows heavier type four special haul vehicles, but only one truck can be on the structure at a time. Brumm re-emphasized that the new restrictions are due to federal standards, which the county must comply with.
“If we fixed all of our bridges for heavier trucks it would be a large investment,” said Brumm, who noted the new postings will help to preserve the current structures, while complying with Federal guidelines.
