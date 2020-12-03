Housing incentives front and center at Supervisors meeting

The study shows that Mitchell County has had 86 permits issued for single family unit construction over the past five years. Worth, which borders Mitchell County on the west only had 20 units, while Howard County on the east showed 14 units over the same period of time.

“Floyd County, which is 50 percent larger than us and we had more houses,” said Walk. “If those houses average $3,000 in taxes a year, that is about $250,000 in taxes each year.”

Walk pointed out that the new housing also adds to local economies, and provides available housing for those who are employed in Mitchell County.

“I think this housing plan is a good investment. We have gotten a good start and we need to keep it going,” said Walk, who challenged new board members to continue the program in the future.

Francis agreed with Walk that the program had profited the county, but added she would like to see some of the funding go toward the renovation of current homes in the county.

Early in the meeting, Supervisor Barb Francis said she would like to "re-encourage" county employees to mask up, and to encourage people when using common equipment like a copier, to sanitize them.