On Feb. 28, one week after hundreds of landowners and advocates rallied at the State Capitol in Des Moines for a full ban on eminent domain, the House Judiciary Committee passed HF 368.

While the bill would require pipeline companies to acquire at least 90 percent of the affected route miles through voluntary or pre-existing easements, it does not include a full ban on eminent domain. A full ban on the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines is supported by 80% of Iowans, according to Food and Water Action polling.

The bill would also pause all carbon pipeline development until the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA) develops updated safety rules for these pipelines, which are classified as hazardous. Those rules are currently under investigation by the federal agency in light of a 2020 carbon pipeline rupture that sent 49 people to the hospital and left many with lingering health effects. Earlier this year, 30 groups sent a letter to PHMSA requesting the agency instruct states to halt permitting approvals for the dangerous pipelines while the rulemaking was ongoing.

Also in February, the Iowa Utilities Board established a hearing schedule for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed pipeline, beginning in October, placing additional significance on this legislative session in regard to proposed carbon pipelines in Iowa.

“For more than two years, the threat of hazardous carbon pipelines has been a ticking time bomb for Iowans’ fighting these corporate profiteers off their land,” Food and Water Watch Senior Iowa Organizer Emma Schmit said. “Now there’s a deadline — and the clock is still ticking. The time for legislative action to safeguard our health and safety is now. It is imperative that HF 368 be passed with amendments to include a full ban on eminent domain for carbon pipelines.”