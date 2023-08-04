Hancock County District Fair judging results for some events were already being compiled when Sydney Tue, who will be a senior at West Hancock High School this fall, was crowned as the 2023 fair queen on July 26.

Tue edged out queen candidates that also included Hanna Barker, Corrina King, Jenna Prignintz, and Elise Wirtjes. Ivy Ostercamp, 8, of Britt was crowned as the 2023 fair princess.

This year’s grandstand events included a stock car special on July 25, Grand National outlaw truck and tractor pull on July 26, Gunderson Figure 8 racing on July 27, performances by Craig Morgan with Ashley Barron on July 28, and all-out destruction races on July 29.

The new queen and princess assisted with many of the week's fair events that continued from July 25-31.

4-H/FFA Poultry Show Awards

Grand Champion Production Poultry - Liliana Hill-WH FFA, Reserve Champion Production Poultry - Casey Buffington-Northwest Chargers, Grand Champion Mature Hen - Emily Boothroyd-WH FFA, Reserve Champion Mature Hen - Reid Hendrickson-Garfield Sluggers, Grand Champion Market Pen - Evan Schmidt-Garfield Sluggers, Reserve Champion Market Pen - Jenna Pringnitz-Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Special Market Broilers - Isabel Stromer, Reserve Champion Special Market Broilers - Evie Stromer-Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Miscellaneous Market - Emily Boothroyd-WH FFA, Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Market - Liliana Hill-WH FFA, Grand Champion Turkey - Casey Buffington-Northwest Chargers, Overall Grand Champion Market Poultry - Isabel Stromer, Overall Reserve Champion Market Poultry - Evie Stromer-Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Fancy Chicken - Jace Hendrickson-GHV FFA, Reserve Champion Fancy Chicken - Nataly Lattimore-GHV Clover Kids, Grand Champion Pheasant - Krista Hejlik-Garfield Sluggers, Grand Champion Miscellaneous Fancy - Braelyn Peterson-Independent Member, Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Fancy - Braelyn Peterson-Independent, Grand Champion Duck - Weston Rosenmeyer-Prairie Future Farmers, Reserve Champion Duck - Jenna Pringnitz-Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Turkey - Liliana Hill-WH FFA, Overall Grand Champion Fancy Poultry - Weston Rosenmeyer-Prairie Future Farmers (Ducks), Overall Reserve Champion Fancy Poultry - Jenna Pringnitz-Concord Challengers (Ducks), Junior Poultry Showmanship Champion - Jackson Schleusner-Garfield Sluggers, Senior Poultry Showmanship Champion - Emily Boothroyd-WH FFA, Advanced Poultry Showmanship Champion - Weston Rosenmeyer-Prairie Future Farmers.

4-H/FFA Poultry Show Ribbon Results

Production Poultry: Production Pullets-not yet laying - Casey Buffington-1 blue; Kylie Eisenman-1 red; Cami Haugland-1 red; Ryker Haugland-1 red; Krista Hejlik-1 blue; Kylee Hejlik-1 blue; Jace Hendrikson-1 blue; Reid Hendrikson-1 blue; Liliana Hill-1 purple; Rohman Kehoe-1 red; Cole Lau-2 blues; Jackson Schleusner-1 red; Mature Hens - Emily Boothroyd-1 blue; Evan Boothroyd-1 blue; Jace Hendrikson-1 blue; Reid Hendrikson-1 blue; Rohman Kehoe-1 blue; Cole Lau-1 blue.

Market Poultry: Broilers - Kenadie Bruggeman-1 blue; Wyatt Finch-1 red; Mick Formanek-1 blue; Cameron Fox-1 blue; Carson Fox-1 blue; Morgan Francis-1 purple; Cami Haugland-1 red; Ryker Haugland-1 red; Jayden Johanson-1 purple; Ava Keiper-1 red; Ella Keiper-1 blue; Lucas Kral-1 blue; Landen Kudej-1 red; Logan Kudej-1 blue; Jenna Pringnitz-1 purple; Jonah Pringnitz-1 purple; Alyza Schimmelpfennig-1 blue; Evan Schmidt-1 purple; Evie Stromer-1 purple; Isabel Stromer-1 blue.

Special Market Broilers - Erik Baumgard-1 blue; Wyatt Finch-1 blue; Cameron Fox-1 blue; Carson Fox-1 blue; Jayden Johanson-1 blue; Ava Keiper-1 blue; Ella Keiper-1 blue; Lucas Kral-1 blue; Landen Kudej-1 red; Logan Kudej-1 blue; Cole Lau-1 purple; Braelyn Peterson-1 blue; Jenna Pringnitz-1 purple; Jonah Pringnitz-1 purple; Alyza Schimmelpfennig-1 blue; Evan Schmidt-1 purple; Evie Stromer-1 purple; Isabel Stromer-1 purple; Wesden Wooge-1 blue.

Miscellaneous Market: Ducks - Emily Boothroyd-1 blue; Evan Boothroyd-1 blue; Casey Buffington-1 blue; Kaleb Feld-1 red; Julia Hill-1 blue; Liliana Hill-1 blue; Alyza Schimmelpfennig-1 blue; Jackson Schleusner-1 red.

Turkeys - Casey Buffington-1 purple

Fancy Breeding: Fancy Chickens - Jace Hendrikson-1 purple; Rohman Kehoe-3 blues, 1 red; Ava Keiper-1 blue; Ella Keiper-1 red; Nataly Lattimore-3 blues; Cole Lau-1 blue; Payge Smith-2 blues.

Pheasant - Krista Hejlik-1 purple.

Small Miscellaneous: Pigeon & Quail - Braelyn Peterson-2 purples, 2 blues.

Miscellaneous Fancy Breeding: Ducks - Tara Marchand-2 blues; Jenna Pringnitz-1 purple; Jonah Pringnitz-1 blue; Weston Rosenmeyer-1 purple, 2 blues, 1 red.

Turkeys - Liliana Hill-1 blue.

4-H/FFA Goat Show Awards

Grand Champion Dairy Goat - Grace Onder-Bits & Spurs, Reserve Champion Dairy Goat - Grace Onder-Bits & Spurs, Grand Champion Market Goat - Ava Dirks-GHV FFA, Reserve Champion Market Goat - Emma Goll-GHV FFA, Grand Champion Breeding Meat Doe - Garrett Cash-GHV FFA, Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Doe - Carolina Klooster-Garfield Sluggers, Junior Champion Showman - Carolina Klooster-Garfield Sluggers, Junior Reserve Champion Showman - Logan Klooster-Garfield Sluggers, Senior Champion Showman - Carolina Klooster-Garfield Sluggers, Senior Reserve Champion Showman - Ava Dirks-GHV FFA, Advanced Champion Showman - Carolina Klooster-Garfield Sluggers, Advanced Reserve Champion Showman - Liliana Hill-WH FFA.

Overall 4-H/FFA Beef Show Awards

Breeding Beef: Overall Grand Champion Breeding Beef - Gretta Gouge-GHV FFA; Overall Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Beef - Jacob Stromer-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion County Bred Breeding Heifer - Gretta Gouge-GHV FFA; Reserve Grand Champion County Bred Breeding Heifer - Jacob Stromer-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair - Wyatt Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Reserve Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair - Emily Ausborn-GHV FFA.

Market Beef: Grand Champion Marker Heifer - Marissa Muff-Valient Vikings; Reserve Grand Champion Market Heifer - Trevor Schleusner-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion Bucket/Bottle Return - Jerzy Subject-Britt Broncos; Reserve Grand Champion Bucket/Bottle Return - Harper Larkin-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion Commercial Beef - Trista Olsen-Forest City FFA; Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Beef - Emma Miller-Elcon Indians; Grand Champion Market Steer - Garett Cash-Garfield Sluggers; Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer - Garett Cash-Garfield Sluggers; Overall Grand Champion Market Beef - Garett Cash-Garfield Sluggers; Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef - Garett Cash-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion County Bred Market Beef - Emma Miller-Elcon Indians; Grand Champion Feeder Calf - Ally Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Calf - Wyatt Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Top Rate of Gain - Joshua Hejlik-GHV FFA; Champion Market Pen of 3 - Joshua Hejlik-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Market Pen of 3 - Trista Olsen-Forest City FFA; Champion Junior Showmanship - Alizabeth Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Champion Senior Showmanship - Garrett Cash-Garfield Sluggers; Advanced Showmanship - Garrett Cash-Garfield Sluggers

Overall 4-H/FFA Swine Show Awards

Grand Champion Market Pen - Caiden Squier-Northwest Chargers; Reserve Champion Market Pen - Jacob Beenken-Northwest Chargers; Grand Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt - Jordyn Carpenter-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt - Brady Bixel-Britt Broncos; Grand Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt - Jordyn Carpenter-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt - Tye Konz-Elcon Indians; Overall Grand Champion Breeding Gilt - Jordyn Carpenter-GHV FFA; Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt - Tye Konz-Elcon Indians; Grand Champion Purebred Market Swine - Nathan Bixel-Britt Broncos; Reserve Champion Purebred Market Swine - Jordan Klooster-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion Market Gilt - Jordyn Carpenter-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Market Gilt - Tye Konz-Elcon Indians; Grand Champion Market Barrow - Nathan Bixel-Britt Broncos; Reserve Champion Market Barrow - Tye Konz-Elcon Indians; Overall Grand Champion Market Swine - Jordyn Carpenter-GHV FFA; Overall Reserve Champion Market Swine - Nathan Bixel-Britt Broncos; Junior Champion Showmanship - Alizabeth Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Senior Champion Showmanship - Tye Konz-Elcon Indians; Advanced Champion Showmanship - Gage Konz-Elcon Indians.

Overall 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show Awards

Grand Champion Meat Rabbit - Hannah Barker-Orthel Jolly Wokers; Reserve Champion Meat Rabbit - Corrina King-Orthel Jolly Workers; Grand Champion Fancy Rabbit - Lea Charlson-Lake Clovers; Reserve Champion Fancy Rabbit - Weston Rosenmeyer-Prairie Future Farmers; Junior Champion Showmanship - Caleb Sorenson-Forest Everreadies; Senior Champion Showmanship - Evie Stromer-Concord Challengers; Advanced Champion Showmanship - Hannah Barker-Orthel Jolly Workers.

Share the Fun and Educational Presentations Results

Share the Fun Results: State Fair - Aubrey Upmeyer, Cole Lau; Clay County Fair - Aiden Steffensmeier; Blue Ribbons - Grace Schumacher, Quinten Pergande.

Educational Presentations Results: State Fair - Emma Schumacher, Grace Ostercamp; Clay County Fair - Quinten Pergande.

4-H Style Show/Clothing Results

Style Show: Clothing Selection State Fair - Olivia Dewaard, Jenna Marchand; Clay County Fair - Josie Schumacher, Emma Shumacher, Olivia DeWaard; Blue Ribbon - Cami Haugland, Olivia DeWaard, Grace Schumacher.

$20 Challenge: Clay County Fair - Quinten Pergande, Aubry Upmeyer, Emma Schumacher; Blue Ribbon - Josie Schumacher, Cami Haugland, Clara Zacharias, Grace Schumacher

Innovative Design: Clay County Fair - Grace Schumacher.

Pre 4-H/4-H Bucket Bottle Show Results

Pre 4-H Bucket Bottle Goat - Pierce Trampel, 3; Hudson Larkin, 3; Ella Worden, 4; Gracelyn Menke, 4; Nora Phippen, 4; Maeby Wooge , 5; Owen Cash, 6; Adley Hejlik, 7; Clara Phippen, 7.

Pre 4-H Bucket Bottle Lamb - Ryan Muff, 4; Kambrie Keel, 4; Hazel Radmaker, 4; Claire Radmaker, 7; Everett Daugard, 7; Brielle Smidt, 7; Harper Pehl, 7; Mallory Reinert, 8; Bentley Smidt, 8; Savannah Daugard, 9; Jackson Thilges, 10.

Pre 4-H Bucket Bottle Calf - Kit Schleusner, 8; Teryn Branstad, 9; Luke Wellik, 9; Cooper Schleusner, 9; Wyndam Pergande, 9; Banks Upmeyer, 9; Bentley Juhl, 9; Easton Lau, 10; Gavin Wellik, 7; Ilee Beshey, 7; Gage Lau, 7; Elyse Zrostlik, 8; Emma Schreiber, 8; Axel Wise, 8; Alivia Horstman, 8; Kane Schleusner, 8; Aizlyn Beshe, 5; Ryan Muff, 4; Hadley Hejlik, 4; Leah Wellik, 5; Sydney Pueggel, 5; Brycenn Pergande, 5; Kash Riedesel, 5; Kix Riedesel, 5; Sterling Meyer, 4; Colton Schutter, 4; Tucker Branstad, 3; James Crawford, 3; Pierce Trampel, 3; Dawson Beshey, 3; Elaina Juhl, 3; Tristyn Branstad, 6; Austin Schutter, 6; Jagger Wooge, 6; Nathan Schmidt, 6; Ramsey Meyer, 7; Graham Freesemann, 7; Rhett Johnson, 7; Lukas Kudej, 7.

4-H Bucket Bottle Calf

7th-8th grade Exhibitors - Brayden Lunning; 4th-6th grade Exhibitors - Bristol Swanson, Brinlynn Zrostlik, Boden Beshey, Hallee Larkin, Piper Hartwig, Layton Freesmann, Kaylee Lunning, Aubrey Upmeyer.

Overall 4-H/FFA Horse and Pony Show Awards

Grand Champion Halter Pony - Brittney Lester-Horse Project; Reserve Champion Halter Pony - Hayden Hadacek-Britt Broncos; Grand Champion Halter Horse - Isabel Stromer-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Halter Horse - Danielle Nelson-Bullseye Bunch Shooting Sports; High Point Junior Games - Emma Schumacher-Garfield Sluggers; High Point Senior Games - McKenzie Lyman-WH FFA; High Point Junior Performance - Hayden Hadacek-Britt Broncos; High Point Senior Performance - McKenzie Lyman-WH FFA; All Around Junior - Emma Schumacher-Garfield Sluggers; All Around Senior - McKenzie Lyman-WH FFA; Most Improved - Braelyn Peterson-Independent; Sportsmanship Award - Danielle Nelson-Bullseye Bunch Shooting Sports; Stall Decorating Contest – 1) Brekken Zadow-Britt Broncos, 2) Emma Kudej-GHV FFA, 3) Isabel Stromer-GHV FFA; Hard Luck Award - Josie Schumacher-Garfield Sluggers.

4-H/FFA Dog Obedience Show Results

Rally Novice B: Grand Champion - Cole Lau-Elcon Indians, Animal Name-Ruger; Reserve Champion - Danielle Nelson-Bullseye Bunch Shooting Sports, Animal Name-Xena; Ribbon Placings - Cole Lau-purple; Danielle Nelson-purple; Lea Charlson-blue.

Rally Novice A: Grand Champion - Payten Frederich-Bullseye Bunch Shooting Spots, Animal Name-Bailee; Reserve Champion - Danielle Nelson-Bullseye Bunch Shooting Sports, Animal Name-Blue; Ribbon Results - Payten Frederich-purple; Danielle Nelson-purple; Ayden Rochleau-blue.

Dog Obedience: Intro Obedience Grand Champion - Payten Frederich-Bullseye Bunch Shooting Sports, Animal Name-Bailee; Intro Obedience Reserve Champion - Ella Brink-Garfield Sluggers, Animal Name-Milo; Intro Dog Obedience Ribbon Results - Hadley Espinosa-red; Lila Brink-blue; Payten Frederich-purple; Ella Brink-blue.

Beginners Novice A Grand Champion - McKenzie Lyman-WH FFA, Animal Name-Harper; Beginners Novice A Reserve Champion - Cole Lau, Animal Name-Ruger; Beginners Novice A Ribbon Results - McKenzie Lyman-purple; Cole Lau-blue.

Beginners Novice B Grand Champion - Danielle Nelson-Bullseye Bunch Shooting Sports, Animal Name-Blue; Beginners Novice B Reserve Champion - Samantha Seaba-Liberty Pathfinders, Animal Name-Spencer; Beginners Novice B Ribbon Results - Danielle Nelson-purple; Samantha Seaba-purple; Ayden Rochleau-blue.

Preferred Novice Grand Champion - Danielle Nelson-Bullseye Bunch Shooting Sports, Animal Name-Xena; Preferred Novice Reserve Champion - Lea Charlson-Lake Clovers, Animal Name-Iris; Preferred Novice Ribbon Results - Danielle Nelson-blue; Lea Charlson-blue; Bridget Odom-white.

Dog Handling: Grand Champion Junior Handler - Samantha Seaba-Liberty Pathfinders, Animal Name-Spencer; Reserve Champion Junior Handler - Cole Lau-Elcon Indians, Animal Name-Ruger; Junior Handling Ribbon Results - Samantha Seaba-purple; Payten Frederich-blue; Cole Lau-purple.

Grand Champion Intermediate Handler - McKenzie Lyman-WH FFA, Animal Name-Harper; Reserve Champion Intermediate Handler - Lea Charlson-Lake Clovers; Intermediate Handling Ribbon Results - Ayden Rochleau-blue; Lea Charlson-blue; McKenzie Lyman-purple.

Dog Agility On-Leash Results – 1) Kelsi Odom with Grizzley, 2) Ayden Rochleau with Daisy, 3) Danielle Nelson with Blue, 4) Danielle Nelson with Xena.

Dog Agility Off-Leash Results – 1) McKenzie Lyman with Harper, 2) Lea Charlson with Iris.

Open Class Flower Show Results

Champion -Best of Show – Sherri Post (Titonka) – “Goldfish” Plant; Reserve Best of Show – DiAnn Jass (Garner) – “Dwarf Grandiosa” Balloon Flower; Rose Champion – Mary Ann Schmidt (Kanawha) –“Chicago Peace;” Rose Reserve Champion – Mary Ann Schmidt (Kanawha) – “Pink Peace;” Annual Champion – Myra Bowman (Britt) – “Fairway Mix” coleus; Annual Reserve Champion – John Bowman (Britt) – “Penny Yellow Jump Up” Viola; Bulbs & Related Structures Champion – Ellen Tusha (Garner) – “Lillium Exotic Sun” Lily; Bulbs & Related Structures Reserve Champion – June Asche (Kanawha) – “Madonna” Lily; Perennial Champion – DiAnn Jass (Garner) – “Dwarf Grandiosa” Balloon Flower; Perennial Reserve Champion – Delaney Boothroyd (Britt) – “Summer Crush” Hydrangea; Container Grown Champion – Sherri Post (Titonka) – “Goldfish” plant; Container Grown Reserve Champion – Rosemary Weaver (Garner) – “Flowering Pineapple Lily” plant; Artistic Design Champion – Maria McNeese (Britt) – “Birds & Butterflies” arrangement; Artistic Design Reserve Champion – Connie Scherber (Clear Lake) – “The Lovely Lakeshore” arrangement; Vegetables Champion – Jolee Horstman(Garner) – “Black Zebra” Cherry Tomatoes; Vegetables Reserve Champion – Connie Scherber (Clear Lake) – “Yellow” Zucchini; Junior Division Champion – Rosaleigh McNeese (Britt) –“Fairy Garden;” Junior Division Reserve Champion – Evan Schmidt (Kanawha) – “Kennebec” Potatoes.

Pedal Power Pull Results

Age 4 – 1) James Crawford-Garner, 2) Reese Johnson-Britt, 3) Cashton Paulsen-Garner; Age 5 – 1) Striker Goepel-Britt, 2) Maverick Black-Ventura, 3) Kolt Merriam-Britt; Age 6 – 1) Brinley Brower-Hanlontown, 2) Jace Wooldridge-Forest City, 3) Coy Crawford-Garner; Age 7 – 1) Cayden Paulsen-Garner, 2) Carson Douglas-Britt, 3) Kessler Merriam-Britt; Age 8 – 1) Payton Johnson-Britt, 2) Reagan Diekhuis-Britt, 3) Konner Martin-Prescott-Clarion; Age 9 – 1) Brynlee Businger-Garner, 2) Bailey Brown-Hanlontown, 3) Camlyn Douglas-Britt; Age 10 – 1) Hadlee Larkin-Garner, 2) Charlotte McNeese-Britt, 3) Isaiah Pergande-Garner; Age 11 – 1) Jackson Schleusner-Garner, 2) Josie Schleusner-Garner, 3) Aubrey Allen-Belmond.