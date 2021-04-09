Hospital offering free child screening

During the month of April, Mitchell County Regional Health Center is offering free child development screenings.

Children benefit from a free screening if they are having difficulty with speech, motor and/or social skills, according to the press release. These are some of the concerns MCRHC’s speech and occupational therapists can address:

Delays in speech and language, high risk infants, hearing difficulties, feeding and swallowing delays, fine motor or handwriting delays, autism, Down syndrome, ADHD or other behavioral concerns, sensory processing challenges, and any condition that may impact a child’s growth and development.

Screenings are for children from birth to 10 years old. However, for older children, contact MCRHC for more information.

To schedule a free screening, call 641-732-6026.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0