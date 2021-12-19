Homemade holiday treats bring Christmas cheer, support Hobo Art Gallery

There were so many holiday treats that were all homemade. What could be better? All proceeds from the sales of the tasty home-baked pies, breads, cookies, bars, sandwiched and balled treats support the Hobo Art Gallery in Britt.

The friendly faces of some of the non-profit gallery’s board members were greeting local shoppers at Britt Food Center throughout the afternoon on Dec. 18. Others were fulfilling more than two dozen pre-orders too. They found many takers for their good holiday cause.

Britt sisters and gallery board members, Sandye Bednarz and Sharon Stromer, were greeting guest sinside the grocery store entry way in the mid-afternoon. Bednarz currently serves as the board's vice president and Stromer as its secretary.

“We’ve done pies before for some other things, but this is the first time we’ve done so many goodie boxes,” Bednarz said. “We did pies for the Britt food bank the week before Thanksgiving. We were truly blessed to be able to help them out. Two non-profits working together in Britt was a great thing.”

She said that gallery board member Deb Specht of Algona, along with Peg Shellenberg of Algona, baked 40 pies for Thanksgiving.

“This time, I baked the pies,” Bednarz said. “We set up here for the first time at Britt Foods because of hometown pride. What better place to greet people than at the local grocery store? (Store owners) Darin and Jackie Eckels have been great. They told us we could move further inside if we get too cold out here, but we’re good.”

The holiday treats expanded well beyond cherry, apple, and pumpkin pies to loaves of apple-walnut bread made by their family friend Jan Ulses of Joice to the long-held family recipe for homemade oatmeal cookies belonging to their mother, Leanne Castillo of Britt. Other goodies included baklava, monster and sugar cookies, Rice Krispy bars with chocolate frosting, chocolate-covered peanut butter sandwiches, chocolate-covered peanut butter balls, and mini pecan pies.

“We loved mom’s oatmeal cookies throughout our childhood and still do today,” Stromer said. “She probably started making them 50-60 years ago.”

Jeff Olmstead of Britt, arms full of grocery bags, said he couldn’t resist buying a box of homemade Christmas goodies on his way out of the store.

“It’s Christmas and this is something different that will help make people happy and support a good cause,” Olmstead said. “Christmas is just one time a year.”

Castillo is also the artist whose painting are spread throughout the gallery, both daughters said with a gleam in their eyes.

“The Hobo Art Gallery contains portraits of all the Hobo Kings and Queens crowned since 1900,” Bednarz said. “It’s a treasure with all the portraits. There are currently 73 portraits. Mom paints all of them. She’s been painting for over 70 years.”

Stromer agreed that their mother’s paintings are inspiring.

“She’s very talented,” Stromer said. “She had 30 portraits placed in a hospital museum in London, known as ‘Hobo Kings and Queens Folk Art Show by Leanne Castillo.’”

More of Castillo’s work there includes additional Hobo art such as Hobo train riders as well as landscapes and paintings of inanimate objects in oils, water colors, and painting materials.

The Hobo Art Gallery, located at 42 Main Avenue North, has been in existence for about four years. The sisters said the fundraising is necessary for overhead costs and helps keeps the lights on and the doors open for the benefit of the community. The gallery is scheduled to be closed to the public from the holidays through March 16, 2022. However, Bednarz noted that people may call and make appointments to visit.

A longtime Britt resident and retired licensed practical nurse, Castillo has painted portraits of past National Hobo Convention royalty and treasured pieces of local history since 1983.

“There is lots of wall space and many easels, but the existing wall space is getting pretty much covered,” Bednarz said. “It used to be a coffee bar and about all that’s left is the coffee bar front of counter space now. It’s awe inspiring when you walk in the gallery. Children love it. More parents could bring their children. It’s our heritage and that’s why we support the Hobo Art Gallery.”

