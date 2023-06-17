Last summer, both the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors and the Worth County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to provide $1,000 in relocation assistance to veterans moving into Winnebago or Worth Counties through the Home Base Iowa program. Now, it's happening and there's more.

The funds are distributed through the county’s economic development office Winn-Worth Betco. Winn-Worth Betco is a 28E agreement between Winnebago and Worth Counties that will fund $1,000 in relocation assistance to a maximum of six veterans per year between the two counties.

In addition, Forest City Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu worked with the city council to finalize the Home Base Iowa application for the City of Forest City. The community of Forest City was designated as a Home Base Iowa community in November 2022.

Winn-Worth Betco Executive Director Melissa Michaelis said she is thrilled to announce that the funds and incentives from both Winn-Worth Betco and the City of Forest City have been distributed for the first time to a veteran who recently moved into Winnebago County. Michael Looker and his wife, Angela, moved from North Carolina to Forest City this past spring. Looker was recently presented with a check for $1,000 for relocation assistance by Michaelis and Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Veteran Service Officer Mary Lou Kleveland. Forest City Economic Development Assistant Director Shawn Keeper, on behalf of the community of Forest City, presented Looker with a welcome basket including:

4 months of Internet service from WCTA

$80/month for 4 months of city utilities

10-pack of Forest City’s blue garbage bags

Six-month membership to the YMCA

Two nights at Cobblestone Hotel

One family pass to a Forest City Schools home event

$100 in Forest City Chamber Bucks

Dave Kingland, past president of Forest City Economic Development and a veteran himself was also present.

“Creating a welcoming and supportive environment is the best way to show a community’s appreciation for a veteran’s service, especially when moving into town,” Kingland said.

“It is so encouraging to see firsthand the difference the Home Base Iowa program can make for a veteran in a community you serve," Michaelis said. "We are excited to welcome Michael and his wife to Winnebago County.”

Kleveland would like to remind the public that her office assists veterans in accessing VA healthcare, filing federal and state claims, and applying for local assistance.

“The financial benefits that the HBI program provides for relocation are valuable," Kleveland said. "Equally important is the Home Base Iowa program in the fact that it gives a tangible welcome to the veteran’s family and reinforces the warmth and helpfulness of their new community.”

Home Base Iowa assists veterans transitioning from military to civilian life by connecting veterans with close to 1,600 businesses, 21 college and university partners, and 65 other Home Base Iowa communities statewide. The Home Base Iowa program is all about helping veterans to have a smooth transition to civilian life. Winn-Worth Betco and Winnebago County Veterans Affairs officials say they enjoy working together to assist veterans through the Home Base Iowa program.

Home Base Iowa designates qualified communities as centers of opportunity for veterans based on four criteria:

10% of businesses become Home Base Iowa businesses and pledge to hire veterans

Custom incentive package for veterans

Home Base Iowa Community designation prominently displayed

Resolution of support from appropriate local governing body

To learn more about Home Base Iowa, visit www.HomeBaseIowa.gov.