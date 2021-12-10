Holstad to retire Jan. 21 after over 20 years at Lake Mills city hall

After more than 20 years working at the Lake Mills City Hall, city clerk Dorene Holstad will be retiring on Jan. 21.

Holstad attended Spencer School of Business to obtain a two-year degree in business administration and accounting. She worked at Forest City Regional Medical Center, formerly Forest City Community Hospital, for 16 years.

In 1998, Holstad started a job in utility billing at Lake Mills City Hall. She advanced to the deputy city clerk position. During her time as deputy clerk, she became acquainted with the responsibilities of a city clerk. She decided to apply when the city clerk position reopened four years ago.

Some of Holstad’s many responsibilities include overseeing budgets and reports, managing administrative work, and heading the city hall.

While working as the city clerk, Holstad has been outgoing with the public, assertive in her tasks, and confident in her work.

Upon retirement, Holstad claims what she will miss most are the opportunities she has to get out and work with the public. Holstad looks forward to having more flexibility in her schedule and spending more time with her family.

The current deputy city clerk, Diane Price, will be take over as city clerk following Holstad’s position upon retirement.

Holstad offers advice for the incoming city clerk.

“One day at a time,” said Holstad. “Don’t look at it like, ‘Oh, I have all this to do, and I’m not going to get this done.’ Just one day at a time.”

