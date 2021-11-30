Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll through Osage

The Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll is coming to Osage on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will give shoppers a chance to hit the town for the holidays.

The local shops will have special offers, holiday treats and window displays. Shoppers can pick up a punch card from participating businesses or the Osage Chamber of Commerce/Welcome Center. For every $20 spent from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 4, participants will receive a punch on their card. Those who fill their punch cards with 10 punches will be entered into a drawing for Osage Chamber Bucks.