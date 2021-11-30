 Skip to main content
Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll through Osage

The Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll is coming to Osage on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will give shoppers a chance to hit the town for the holidays.

Chamber

Osage Chamber of Commerce's office on Main Street.

The local shops will have special offers, holiday treats and window displays. Shoppers can pick up a punch card from participating businesses or the Osage Chamber of Commerce/Welcome Center. For every $20 spent from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 4, participants will receive a punch on their card. Those who fill their punch cards with 10 punches will be entered into a drawing for Osage Chamber Bucks.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163 or visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.

