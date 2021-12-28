 Skip to main content
Hollands find Forest City Chamber medallion, claim $300 in Forest City Bucks

Monique Holland Forest City Chamber of Commerce Medallion Hunt winner.jpg

Monique Holland of Forest City displays the Forest City Chamber of Commerce medallion that she and Natalie Holland found at Founders Park. They claimed the Chamber's prize of $300 in Forest City Bucks.

 Contributed Photo

In a pre-Christmas medallion hunt, Monique and Natalie Holland of Forest City found a hidden Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center medallion.

Participants followed clues provided by Chamber officials in a race to find the medallion and win a holiday prize. The Hollands claimed $300 in Forest City Bucks after finding the medallion taped to the information sign post in Founders Park.

Event sponsors included Winnebago Industries, Schott Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, JED's Lights and Sounds, Newman, Thompson & Gray, Waldorf University, D.K. Arndt, Certified Public Accountants and Consultants, Advanced Door Systems, and Forest Plaza Assisted Living.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

