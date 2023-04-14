Midwest Builders’ Casualty, based in Kansas City, Missouri, has selected Holland Contracting Corp. and JTH Wind, LLC of Forest City as a recipient of the 2023 Recognize Safety Excellence Award.

Holland Contracting Corp/JTH Wind, LLC was one of eight recipients selected (out of 1,100 companies nominated) for this prestigious award. The Risk Management Committee for Midwest Builders’ Casualty made their award selections based on each nominated policyholder’s overall business operation, employee safety training and education, and how the importance of risk management was demonstrated throughout the organization.

Holland Contracting Corp. is a family and employee-owned general contracting company based in Forest City. From the company’s origin as a farm drainage specialist in 1964, Holland Contracting has provided 59 years of service to the north Iowa region. The company has diversified throughout the years to include an array of general contracting services, garage door sales/service, and most recently, a tire and automotive service center. Holland team members are dedicated professionals who strive to take safety to the next level. Commitment to continuous improvement, employee engagement, and detailed training programs give Holland employees a sense of accomplishment and a safe return home at the end of the day.

JTH Wind, LLC is an Iowa company specializing in renewable energy underground cable installation for the wind and solar industries throughout the United States. JTH Wind takes pride in their 20-plus years’ experience, patented and innovative cable installation methods, and their skilled multi-state crew members. In 2022 alone, JTH Wind Crews installed more than 2.3 million feet of wind farm cable. JTH Wind is committed to the safety of their employees and the community as well as the environment in which they work. Employees are engaged and trained, no matter how simple or complex a task might be. JTH Wind continues to actively look forward in making safety the top priority.