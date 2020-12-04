Holland Contracting continues innovative expansion

“We were the first ones around here to bury cable,” said Flugum. “We don’t do the actual electric connections.”

He noted communications cable being in with the power lines that are buried and stated that the Holland Contracting’s team usually completes quarter-mile stretches at a time on the large wind turbine projects.

Chuck Holland said the most work has probably been in Texas recently, but JTH has completed many projects in Iowa, Minnesota, Colorado, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Virginia as well.

Flugum stated that the windfarm division is a natural evolution of the company’s origins as a farm drainage specialist.

Their teams have trenched more than 1,640 miles, cabled more than 5,100 miles, and horizontally bored more than 41 miles in doing so. But those numbers keep going up almost every day with more cable being laid. For example, more work is scheduled in Texas and Oklahoma in the coming weeks. Another wind turbine project is scheduled for early 2021 in Dodge City, Kansas.

Holland has a large photo hanging on his office wall of a cherished project accomplished in Oklahoma some years ago for British Petroleum. While he certainly must be proud of what has been accomplished, Holland remains incredibly humble.