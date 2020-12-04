Holland Contracting continues innovative expansion

Chuck Holland is Forest City’s longtime iconic businessman, whose original business, Holland Contracting Corp., continues to expand exponentially and spawn multiple new business success stories.
One notable local project includes Holland Contracting’s work on the new Forest City Veterinary Clinic that is nearing completion in Nerem Industrial Park on the south side of Forest City.
Other projects include the Hy-Vee grocery store construction that was Bill’s Family Foods at the time, the Dollar General Store, as well as First Baptist Church.
Additionally, large volume and large-scale contracts and projects of Holland Contracting subsidiary JTH Wind, LLC have been the norm for 15 years in the wind turbine and solar electric generation industries. Chuck’s son, JTH Wind Vice President Jeff Holland, heads the wind division.
Innovation business expansions continue to fuel Holland Contracting’s large-scale local and national successes in the construction arena, wind generation industry, advanced door systems, and most recently tire and vehicle service. Holland Tire and Service has quickly expanded at 1400 South Fourth Street in Forest City.
Extensive building updates to the tire and service center took place between December 2019 and April 2020, adding new and spacious customer service and waiting areas with an epoxy floor with Holland Contracting Logo and larger restroom facilities. The new areas also freed up office spaces for several Holland employees.
The full-service tire and auto service center has a service attendant and truck available 24/7 whenever emergency tire service is needed. This small business that started just a few years ago has now expanded from just a small hallway entrance for a customer waiting area to one of the most spacious and modern facilities in the area, with a team of experienced mechanics and service technicians.
“We’ve had a lot of compliments, added high efficiency systems for heating and cooling, and the epoxy floors are easy to clean,” said Holland Contracting Building Director and Projects Manager Greg Flugum. “It was perfect timing right before (COVID-19), because there was not enough space for people to wait for service.”
While specializing in tires, the service center also provides oil change service as well as services including brakes, rotors, joints, tie rods, wheel alignments, mufflers and exhaust systems, even engine replacements.
Like other Holland Contracting subsidiaries, Holland Tire and Service came into being quickly when internal business needs arose. Holland’s businesses needed good and reliable tire services after Wagner Tire consolidated business from Forest City to Lake Mills several years ago.
“We started it for ourselves,” said Holland. “We were fixing all our own stuff and then it became a part of our overall business.”
A similar thing happened when another Holland Contracting subsidiary, Advanced Door Systems (ADS), was established about 20 years ago.
Holland said his crews were doing a very large number of steel building constructions at the time and saw it was advantageous to purchase and install their own overhead doors. So, the business was formed to help Holland Contracting with its internal needs for doors and then expanded to serving others. Today, ADS has an office in Spencer as well as an office on J Street in Forest City, near Pammel Park.
“Tiling is how we started the business back in 1964, doing a lot of farm tiling and large county drainage tile,” said Chuck Holland. “I used to put in tile with my dad. The business was largely tiling and dirt work for about 20 years, but if you sit in one spot too long and don’t keep moving forward, then you are backing up.”
Although Holland Contracting is the base business, JTH Wind has grown into a national leader in trenching and burying electric and communications cable. For more than 15 years, this has been primarily for cabling of wind generation turbines, but also solar panel generation cables.
Simply stated, the work entails laying underground cable to electric generator sites and to substations. It requires operations on a massive scale usually utilizing two of Holland Contracting’s six industrial trenching machines on location most of the time.
“We were the first ones around here to bury cable,” said Flugum. “We don’t do the actual electric connections.”
He noted communications cable being in with the power lines that are buried and stated that the Holland Contracting’s team usually completes quarter-mile stretches at a time on the large wind turbine projects.
Chuck Holland said the most work has probably been in Texas recently, but JTH has completed many projects in Iowa, Minnesota, Colorado, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Virginia as well.
Flugum stated that the windfarm division is a natural evolution of the company’s origins as a farm drainage specialist.
Their teams have trenched more than 1,640 miles, cabled more than 5,100 miles, and horizontally bored more than 41 miles in doing so. But those numbers keep going up almost every day with more cable being laid. For example, more work is scheduled in Texas and Oklahoma in the coming weeks. Another wind turbine project is scheduled for early 2021 in Dodge City, Kansas.
Holland has a large photo hanging on his office wall of a cherished project accomplished in Oklahoma some years ago for British Petroleum. While he certainly must be proud of what has been accomplished, Holland remains incredibly humble.
“It all boils down to the people you have working for you,” said Holland. “That is the whole key. I have to depend on them and they all do an excellent job.”
The list of diverse services provided by Holland Contracting is long, which requires about 70 employees throughout all of its businesses.
Holland noted being especially proud of the work on the new veterinary clinic, because his granddaughter and her husband, Dr. Ceara and Ryan Mullins, as well as existing owner and operator Dr. Gene Fjeld (Chuck Holland’s son-in-law) will be operating the new clinic.
The goal is for Holland Contracting crews to have the new veterinary clinic fully enclosed by Christmas and Flugum said that the work is on schedule for the nearly $1 million project.
“The roof is on now and we’re putting on the wall sheeting soon,” said Flugum. “It will be easy to continue the work once we are inside and it should be completed by June 2021.”
Holland Contracting also just finished construction of a new four-stall hanger at the Forest City Municipal Airport. It replaces an original four-stall hangar rental that once belonged to the North Iowa Flying Club.
The list of other projects is long, including (locally) Winnebago Industries’ shipout building, Buffalo Center Heritage Town Center, Lake Mills Community School addition, Britt Family Aquatic Center, Hanson Family Life Center of Forest City, Manufacturers Bank & Trust in Clear Lake, North Iowa Area Council of Governments building in Mason City, Titonka Consolidated School, United Rentals building in Mason City, and Clear Lake Middle School remodel, just to name a few.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!