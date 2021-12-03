Holiday Stomp coming to NIACC for Christmas

The Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp is coming to the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, presented by Henkel Construction Company and Holiday Inn Express.

According to the NIACC website, the Hot Sardines infuse yuletide classics with their unique twist on New York, Paris and New Orleans jazz from the era of Prohibition and beyond. From beloved chestnuts like White Christmas and Please Come Home for Christmas to lesser-known gems such as Edith Piaf’s Le Noël de La Rue, Ella Fitzgerald’s Santa Clause Got Stuck in My Chimney, and even The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Hot Sardines bring in the holidays with plenty of surprises along the way.

These mischief-makers of hot jazz started out playing underground speakeasies in Brooklyn, and now have toured nearly 300 cities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, blowing out their vintage-on-steroids sound to crowds as big as 25,000, according to NIACC.

They’ve hit No. 1 on iTunes Jazz, spent more than a year on the Billboard charts and racked up 25 million streams from fans worldwide on Spotify.

All guests over the age of three, staff, and volunteers are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Other mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the Box Office to stay apprised of the most recent policies.

To learn more about the show, visit www.hotsardines.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

