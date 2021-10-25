 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday Open House returning to Osage

  • 0
Linda Winters

Osage Floral owner Linda Winters on the first day of the 2020 Holiday Open House celebration.

 Submitted

The Osage Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Holiday Open House this November.

From Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 4-6, participants will be able to shop the latest holiday décor, gifts and winter fashion at the unique shops throughout Osage.

The Holiday Open House is the official kickoff to the Great Holiday Giveaway, sponsored by CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank and Home Trust and Savings Bank. The public can shop from Nov. 4 through Dec. 4 to enter for a chance to win Osage Chamber bucks.

For more information, call the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163 or visit the Chamber's Facebook page.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage prepares for Halloween

Osage prepares for Halloween

This year, Main Street Trick or Treat will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 in Osage. This will be for businesses in the 500-800 bl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News