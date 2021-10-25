Holiday Open House returning to Osage

The Osage Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Holiday Open House this November.

From Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 4-6, participants will be able to shop the latest holiday décor, gifts and winter fashion at the unique shops throughout Osage.

The Holiday Open House is the official kickoff to the Great Holiday Giveaway, sponsored by CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank and Home Trust and Savings Bank. The public can shop from Nov. 4 through Dec. 4 to enter for a chance to win Osage Chamber bucks.

For more information, call the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163 or visit the Chamber's Facebook page.

