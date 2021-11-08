Holiday crafts fair, vendor show fills old Bomgaars site in Forest City

Christmas season arrived early in Forest City on Nov. 6-7 with a holiday crafts and vendor show in the former Bomgaars store location at 305 Highway 69.

The parking lot was full with parked cars running past it for blocks as many holiday shoppers got a head start by visiting up to 60 different vendors, according to event organizer and Forest City Chamber of Commerce member Toby Welsh. Jared Wingert’s Mojo Productions provided live music throughout the holiday kickoff event.

“A primary purpose of this is shopping local and supporting small businesses,” Welsh said. “A lot of this is homemade things that people make. There is a lady here that makes bar soap from scratch in her home. I bought three bars from her, including beer and coffee soap.”

Natural Serenity is the startup homemade soap-making business that has been in the works for a long while, according to owner and operator Jessica Koeprick. She runs the business out of her Northwood kitchen along with her daughter, Irelynn Bork, who accompanied her at the two-day fair.

“She loves to pick out the scents and colors and helps stir them when we make a batch,” Koeprick said. “We have a big tub that probably holds about five pounds. It is poured into bar molds and has to sit (cure) for a time.”

She has a handful of standard molds and some specialty molds, including shapes for dragons, dinosaurs, and unicorns, among others. She noted that the homemade soaps are all natural, except the necessary lye cleaning ingredient, which is substantially transformed and removed during the “soapification" process when many different natural skin butters and oils are added.

“The batter has to be just right and can’t be too thick,” she said. “It really is an art, which is why I’ve researched it forever. But we’re just starting on vendor shows and have been actually doing this for a couple of months now.”

Numerous vendors said that they bulk order necessary supplies well in advance because of the nature of their business. This helps circumvent some current supply-chain concerns. One such business is Ready 2 Tumble, owned and operated by Brenda Brownell of Garner, who was showing custom-made tumbler options for the perfect holiday gift for that hard-to-shop for person.

Brenda has been in business a little over a year and was sharing vendor space with her husband, Tony Brownell, whose alarm business (Alerts That Work Inc.) has been going a bit longer, providing a wide assortment of home safety devices including fire alarms, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, security systems, and freeze sensors.

The couple noted that Ready 2 Tumble started with drink tumblers that are individually customized. Brenda makes the cups live (upon request) on Facebook live. She also makes ornaments, pens, keychains and, soon, signs, T-shirts, and all sorts of custom apparel. On display was a white holiday tree decorated entirely with her homemade decorations.

“I like to do this because it gets all the vendors together too,” Welsh said. “Many of these vendors buy or place order with other vendors too. A benefit right now is that many stores are out of things that you can’t get right away. Many people will also continue to support these businesses.”

Janey and James Burick of Mason City were serving smoke pulled pork, biscuits and gravy, brats, hot dogs, and hamburgers while also manning a large collection of new, unused resale items to help raise money for needy children this Christmas.

“We do fundraisers all year, as often as people are doing vendor shows, selling baked goods, resale items, and accepting donations,” Janey said. “I’ve run Janey's Mason City $ Dollar Auction for six years. That’s how I met all these great people and saw how great the need was.”

Welsh noted that Burick’s platform provided Christmas gifts to at least 800 children last year.

“She does so much for the kids that don’t have anything at Christmas time,” Welsh said.

“We went from 400 to 800 kids last year and we’re expecting the same, if not more, this year,” Janey said. “I’ve been doing all the baking myself, but people donate to help with the baking.”

Pam Schaefer-Smith of Stacyville was selling authentic Tupperware items, saying she has been a “semi-regular” vendor at the Forest City craft fairs that started three years ago and have grown since. Larry Spieker of Forest City and Dale Haugland of Britt said they were enjoying the fair while waiting for their wives to complete their shopping. Shari Hagen of Crystal Lake was manning the Nerdy Nutra vendor table. She was promoting a “Slim Down, Perk Up” challenge.

“It is a company that my best friend (Cara Suchy) and I own,” she said. “I have a degree in health and wellness and we help people with their underlying health issues.”

Nolan Brakel, who runs Crosscut Fabrication LLC of Klemme, can make almost anything out of wood, according to Welsh. It is a small woodworking business specializing in live edge slabs, river tables, signs, home décor, and small welding fabrication. He was featuring a custom-made wood bench in his vendor space. Brakel also had cutting boards, signs and many other wood items. He was urging people to get charcuterie boards for Thanksgiving and early Christmas presents.

“Most of these vendors are from all across Iowa as well as some from Minnesota,” Welsh said. “Many of them are from Forest City and use my business (Midwest Duct Works in Forest City).”

Welsh said there is no charge for non-profit vendors to participate in the craft fairs that are being held two times a year. He said he hopes that the interest in the vendor shows will continue to grow.

"It's a really good group of people here," Welsh said. "They are all the kind of people that would do anything to help others and each other."

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

