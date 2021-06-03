Hogsback Shooting Range near Lake Mills to close earlier

Nighttime quiet will now begin at 7 a.m. at the Hogsback Target Shooting Range northwest of Lake Mills.

The Winnebago County Conservation Board approved the change at its May meeting. Beginning July 1, the hours will be from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. or sunset, whichever is earlier. The change comes out of consideration for the neighbors that live nearby. Currently, the range is open from sunup until sundown.

There will also be a meet and greet at the range from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 10. Winnebago County’s new conservation officer, Jeff Harrison, will be there to meet people as will personnel from the WCCB. They will be available to discuss such issues as range safety guidelines, the new shooting hours, means of contacting Harrison and the information he needs to make a case. Anyone is welcome to bring their questions, comments, or concerns that day and share them with those in charge of seeing that the range operates efficiently and safely.

The Hogsback Target Shooting Range is located at 48050 210th Avenue, three miles northwest of Lake Mills on County Road A16. It is open to the public year-round and is free to use, although there is a donation box available for people that wish to help with the range’s maintenance costs.

People can learn more about the range by visiting the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com (and clicking on the “Parks and Wildlife Areas” tab) or by contacting the WCCB at 641-565-3390.

