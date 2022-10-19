Hodson joins Lichtsinn RV in finishing and quality control department

Bryan Hodson has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, working in its recreational vehicle finishing and quality control department.
Hodson is a graduate of Forest City High School. He was previously employed by DSI Corporation as a cleaning team leader. There, Hodson was responsible for team members' performances and the cleanliness of a company.
Outside of work, Hodson enjoys attending concerts and any kind of sporting event.
Lichtsinn RV is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 45 years, the dealership is located just one mile from the Winnebago factory and offers factory-fresh Winnebago motor homes. Lichtsinn RV has been awarded as the top Winnebago dealer in North America each year since 2015 by Winnebago Industries. It also features pre-owned motor homes and travel trailers. As the largest Winnebago parts dealer in North America, Lichtsinn RV provides service to guests from across the country.