Hodson joins Lichtsinn RV in finishing and quality control department

Hodson is a graduate of Forest City High School. He was previously employed by DSI Corporation as a cleaning team leader. There, Hodson was responsible for team members' performances and the cleanliness of a company.

Lichtsinn RV is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 45 years, the dealership is located just one mile from the Winnebago factory and offers factory-fresh Winnebago motor homes. Lichtsinn RV has been awarded as the top Winnebago dealer in North America each year since 2015 by Winnebago Industries. It also features pre-owned motor homes and travel trailers. As the largest Winnebago parts dealer in North America, Lichtsinn RV provides service to guests from across the country.