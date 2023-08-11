While many hobo travelers from across the country were early arrivals to Britt and unofficial Hobo Days events started earlier, Aug. 10 was the formal kickoff to this year’s annual celebration with Striker Goepel crowned the first Little Mister Britt and Lillian Donaghy its 2023 Little Miss.

Goepel, 5, son of Seth and Kamille Goepel, entertained a capacity crowd with push-ups and a fitness routine during talent competition. It was held at the Main Avenue Event Center, which was a new venue this year, to better accommodate an expanded field of talent and interview portions in the first year with a Little Mister contest.

Goepel, who will be in kindergarten this fall, said multiple times that he most enjoys spending time outdoors, especially at local parks with a Mason City park cited as his current favorite. He said he loves to eat broccoli and enjoys spending time with his parents and three brothers.

Donaghy, 7, is the daughter of Jake and Becki Donaghy. Explaining that she loves to listen to music and sing, she proclaimed that Taylor Swift is her favorite singer.

“I like all her songs and would spend a whole day with her, said Donaghy about Swift. She also said she likes to swim at the deep end of the local pool, where she can’t touch bottom. She noted that she’d choose being in school year-round rather than having vacation all year “because I like the subjects, especially music and art.”

Donaghy said she wanted to win the competition to be in the parade. She is in the Girl Scouts and Awana organizations, which she called her favorite because she likes her teacher and talks about God there. She danced during the talent competition.

Contest runner-ups were Rosalyn Kronemann, 6, daughter of Ethan and Maribel Kronemann and Henry McNeese, 7, son of Hunter and Maria McNeese.

Kronemann performed a gymnastics routine during the talent portion of the competition. She said she participates in tee-ball and soccer. She noted going mountain climbing on a recent family vacation and enjoying spending time at Lions Park and the Britt pool. She said art is her favorite school subject and she wanted to win to be in the parade.

McNeese wore a cowboy hat and showed his talent of “Red Solo Cup” stacking while the Toby Keith song was playing. When interviewed, he noted that he lives on a farm where he has a favorite pet (a donkey) named Chewy. McNeese also said he enjoys going to his aunt’s coffee shop and accompanying his dad to the tire shop where he has helped change tires. He said he loves to play games at Awanas.

“Awanas is where you learn about Jesus,” McNeese said.

Contest congeniality winners were Havana Engh, 6, daughter of Derek and Liz Anne Engh and James Jimenez, 6, son of Gabe and Amanda Jimenez.

Jimenez will be in the first grade this fall. He said he participates in Awanas and soccer and wants to be a firefighter someday. He said he has a Godzilla hobby, toys, and would like to have Godzilla-like powers. He draw laughs and applause by telling the following joke in the talent portion of the contest: “How do you catch a squirrel? Climb up a tree and act like a nut.”

Engh, who will be in first grade this fall, said she doesn’t have a pet yet, but if she did it would be a cat named “Angel.”

“I go to dance and Awanas,” said Engh, noting that dancing is a passion. “I do ballet, tap, and jazz.” She attends Kelly’s School of Dance with studios in Britt and Belmond. She said Barbie is her favorite television show and art is her favorite school subject. She noted that she has three brothers and that she and her siblings are all just one year apart in their ages.

“I could win,” said Engh, citing a reason. “I’d like to do the fair.”

Other Little Miss and Mister Britt participants this year included Harper Swenson, 7, Tyler and Stacy Swenson; Mallory Gunderson, 7, Derek and Kerry Gunderson; Gracee Schleuger, 7, JR and Chelcee Schleuger; Novaleigh Riser, 6, Courtney Ross and Tanner Riser; Jack McNeese, 5, Hunter and Maria McNeese; and Racelyn Hadacek, 8, Rusty and Brandi Hadacek.

Hadacek presented on safe, effective means of grilling meat with all the seasonings and fixings during the talent show. She and her mother have assisted her father in many “grill master” competitions across the country.

Gunderson, who will be in second grade this fall, declared herself a country music fan. She said her favorite country song is “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” by Drew Baldridge. She is in Awanas and the Girl Scouts.

“My favorite is the Girls Scouts because we are selling people cookies and it helps them have a good day,” said Gunderson said.

Gracie Schleuger read a poem about how much she loves Hobo Days. Harper Swenson demonstrated a science project on stage, clad in protective goggles and a lab coat.

The 2022 Little Miss Britt Rosalie McNeese helped entertain the crowd by telling jokes while judges made their determinations.

“There’s no bias,” said Angela Nelson, who was helping daughter Abby coordinate the event for the second straight year. “They don’t know your kids.”

“This is something she (Abby) wanted to do and she kind of volunteered us,” said Angela Nelson of KIOW and KHAM Radio.

“I grew up in this town,” Abby Nelson said. “I actually did Little Miss Britt when I was the same age… I was runner-up.” Abby Nelson cited her desire to help area communities in her free time. She works at CDI in Forest City.

It was also the second consecutive year that the event was live streamed by KIOW.

“This is important to us,” Angela Nelson said. “What a better way for people all over the world to see this and see what our kids have to offer.” She added that people can also go back and watch it later by visiting https://kiow.com.

Katrina Ross, who served as Little Miss Britt nearly a decade ago, said it is wonderful to see the event still going strong and growing.

“I never thought I’d win,” Ross said. “I just did it for fun. I always wanted to be a princess growing up and it was fun being in the parade. I love seeing my nieces and nephews having he fun I had when I was little.”

All the kids and sponsors were also afforded the opportunity to ride on a float in the parade on Saturday, not just the winners. That fun was also scheduled to be livestreamed by KIOW from atop the float.