March is Iowa History Month. It is the perfect time to share just a bit about the Mitchell County Historical Society.

The Mitchell County Historical Society was created in 1962 by a handful of residents of Mitchell County who were passionate about their heritage and in sharing the very rich history encompassing all of Mitchell County. They had a strong desire to ensure their treasures, both stories and antiques, would not become lost over time. They also wanted to create a place where people could come and learn and see all of this in person.

In 1963, the group was registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

As time went on, the historical society acquired many antiques as well as several buildings. Today it operates and maintains seven sites around the county. They include the Log House and Union Number One Schoolhouse at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage; Fort Severson near Carpenter; the Docken Cabin and Walnut Grove School in Meroa; Cedar Valley Memories two miles west of Osage, where the historical society holds its old-fashioned steam engine show every August; and the Mitchell County Historical Museum in Osage.

The public can read about these places by accessing the historical society website.

The museum was located in the Cedar Valley Seminary for many years. It was such a beautiful and charming old building, but without heat. It could only be open during the warmer months. In 2010, the museum relocated into the Cedar River Complex in Osage. It’s a handicap accessible site nestled in-between the fitness center and the auditorium.

It has become necessary to occupy two floors as the museum has amassed a collection of some 10,800 antiques, artifacts and photos.

Each item in the collection has been donated by families with ties to Mitchell County. In the museum, there are some things on permanent display, but the historical society often changes the smaller pieces in the displays to keep things interesting with the hope the public will revisit the museum to see the old favorites, as well as some new and different items.

The atrium displays are completely changed out with an entirely new exhibit roughly every five months. There are Indian artifacts, some exquisite clothing, a mail wagon, an old time doctor’s office, military items, a pioneer campsite, a Hamlin Garland display, artwork by Atlanta Sampson, a research library and much more. Admission is always free.

Volunteers and board members do their best and they work countless hours behind the scenes to take care of sites and to organize events. They do a fantastic job, but the historical society is always looking for more volunteers to assist with their work load or to provide facility tours.

The historical society is also pleased to announce that the public can now view items in the collection from the comfort of your own home. It received a generous grant from Shop on State, and with their help, the historical society was able to purchase a significant upgrade to the cataloging software.

The museum uses the PastPerfect cataloging program. It has used it for several years to create a detailed inventory of historical items and their locations. The PastPerfect program is well known and used by museums and libraries everywhere.

When items are catalogued, specific details about the items are entered into the computer along with a photo of the item. The newly upgraded software, PastPerfect Web Edition, is a cloud-based program. Catalogers have been working diligently for the past several months to get this new feature ready. If you have an internet connection, you can use the website and give it a try. The historical society has already paid for the software, so there is no cost.

You can enter a word or phrase and browse the collection to see things that you may not have seen before or look up an item you saw at your last visit and read more about it. The hope is that the public will see things that interest them on the website and they will want to visit in person again and again.

“Come and see us,” said one representative of the historical society. “We’re pretty sure you’ll see something that will make your trip worthwhile. Remember, this history is your history.”