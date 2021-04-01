 Skip to main content
Hildebrand joins Lichtsinn RV finishing and quality control in Forest City
Hildebrand joins Lichtsinn RV finishing and quality control in Forest City

Sarah Hildebrand

 Contributed Photo

Sarah Hildebrand has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City in the RV Finishing and Quality Control department. Hildebrand is a graduate of West Hancock High School in Britt.

Hildebrand was previously employed at Michael Foods in Britt as a food safety/quality technician. There, she made daily observations of production processes from preparation to packing and egg sampling.

“I am excited to work in an employee-friendly environment while learning something new,” said Hildebrand.

Outside of work, Hildebrand enjoys reading, doing puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. Hildebrand has two teenage daughters, Destiny and Autumn.

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City is Iowa's largest RV dealer.

