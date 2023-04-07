Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman announced at the April 3 city council meeting that the city will keep the public informed as information is received about the planned Highway 69 closure and detour date, south of Forest City.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has now revised the start date to May 15. Huffman noted that the dates could continue to change. For questions about it, persons may contact City Hall.

The closure is to allow for repair of the railroad crossing there. On March 6, the council approved an agreement with the IDOT allow to allow for the necessary railroad surface improvements. The closure will extend from 325th Street in the general vicinity of Clark’s Sawmill to 330th Street. Detour traffic will return on Crystal Lake Road. The agreement permits the use of roads for detour from the west city limits of Forest City and east one mile on Crystal Lake Road to the junction of Highway 69.

In other business, a public hearing was held regarding an appointment to fill a park board member vacancy. Huffman said the vacancy was advertised in the newspaper. Park Board Member Missy Reynolds said that four people expressed interest in the position and that the board received statements from them about why they were interested.

“We had one individual who actually wanted to run when there was an election,” said Reynolds, noting that the Park Board had made its recommendation of Tom Clarey for the position. Clarey will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Park Commissioner Chad Reece. His term is set to expire on the date of the next city election.

“We chose one we thought would be a good fit,” Reynolds said. No written or oral objections on the matter were received.

During its regular meeting, council members unanimously approved a resolution appointing Tom Clarey as a Forest City Park Board Commissioner.

The council unanimously approved a first reading, waived the rules, and adopted an ordinance pertaining to the collection of solid waste in the city. The ordinance amends two sections of the Forest City Code of Ordinances, pertaining to special pickups such as couches, chairs, toilets, and the like that will now be $15 per item as well as dumpster rentals. Each dumpster is $30.00 without shingles and $45 with shingles. Dumpsters containing household garbage are $45.00.

The council also unanimously approved a first reading, waived the rules, and adopted an ordinance establishing new rules for the city compost site. A new subsection added to the city’s code of ordinances state that disposal at the city compost/burning site is open to landscape and yard waste collected within the city limits, but the same collected outside city limits is strictly prohibited. It also states that there shall be no dumping of garbage and that residents must register to use the burning site, with the street superintendent issuing registration rules and procedures. The ordinance also includes a $25 minor civil penalty and $500 civil penalty for violations as well as the right of peace officers to issuing criminal citations.

In other business, the council approved:

An ordinance adding a minor civil penalty of $25.00 to the city’s standard civil penalties for municipal infractions.

Mosquito spraying contract of $16,500 for this summer with Mosquito Control of Iowa.

Weed spraying by Trugreen for $975 at the cemetery.

Public nuisance mowing at $35 an hour by Rick Burress.

Resetting the public hearing date for the fiscal year 2024 budget to April 17.