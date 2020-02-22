High school roundup: West Hancock girls thunders into regional final

The West Hancock girls basketball team left no doubt that they are the team to beat in the region as they easily handled Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 67-51 in the Class 2A-Region 3 semifinals on Friday night at home.
Jumping out to leads of 20-13 in the first quarter and 38-23 at halftime, the Eagles (23-1) were able to stave off their opponent the rest of the way for the 16-point margin of victory.
The win was West Hancock’s second since encountering its only loss of the season, a 55-54 heart-breaker at home to Bishop Garrigan. Before that loss, the Eagles had reeled off 21 straight victories.
Eagles leading scorer Rachel Leerar had a career night, scoring 32 points on 12 of 19 shooting from the floor, with seven of her points came from the free throw line. The junior also had a game-high 12 rebounds and led West Hancock with six assists and five steals.
Senior Madison Eisenman, fresh off a return from a knee injury, also had a big night for the Eagles, scoring 17 points on 5 of 7 shooting, all from beyond the 3-point arc.
West Hancock will face Panorama (20-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Dodge for the regional championship.
Class 1A-Region 3
St. Ansgar 67, Clarksville 64
The Saints fell behind early but kept chipping away at the lead to overcome a six-point lead after three quarters to pull out a thrilling 67-64 victory in the Class 1A-Region 3 semifinals on Friday night at St. Ansgar.
A big fourth quarter that saw St. Ansgar (20-2) outscore Clarksville 25-16 was the difference in the game, and put the Saints in the regional championship game against Central Elkader (21-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at New Hampton High School.
The win was the Saints’ eighth straight after a heartbreaking 59-55 loss at Osage back on Jan. 21. St. Ansgar’s only other defeat came at the hands of Hampton-Dumont-CAL in its second game of the season on Dec. 7, which also was a four-point loss on the road.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Gracie Urbatsch had a big game for St. Ansgar, scoring a team-high 22 points on 8 of 16 shooting. She also hit six of her eight free throws on the night.
Juniors Hali Anderson and Brooklyn Hackbart also scored in double figures for the Saints, with 19 points and 12 points, respectively. Hackbart also pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds.
As a team, the Saints shot 42 percent (25-for-60) from the floor and hit six 3-pointers. Also playing a big role in the victory was St. Ansgar hitting 11 free throws.
Class 1A-Region 2
Bishop Garrigan 61, AGWSR 41
The Bishop Garrigan girls basketball team continued its dominating season, downing AGWSR 61-41 in the Class 1A-Region 2 semifinals Friday night in Algona.
The Golden Bears improved to 22-1 and will face Colo-Nesco (17-7) in the regional championship game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Boys basketball
Ankeny 87, Mason City 62
The Mason City boys basketball team dropped its regular-season finale 87-62 to Ankeny on Friday night on the road.
Ankeny was too much for the Mohawks from the start, taking a 28-10 lead after the first quarter and grabbing a 59-27 halftime lead.
Senior Avery Mellman led the Mohawks with 13 points, while sophomore Brandon Shipman had 10 points.
Mason City (8-13) will open Class 4A-Substate 7 play at Des Moines Lincoln at 7 p.m. Monday.