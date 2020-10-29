High-powered West Hancock set to play Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

The West Hancock football team has steamrolled its opponents over the past seven weeks. But three weeks into the postseason, anything can happen.

On Friday, the Eagles take on Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, which is 7-2.

West Hancock comes into the game with an 8-1 record and a Class A-best 3,014 rushing yards, with senior Cole Kelly leading the way with 1,521 yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. The Eagles also have the most all-purpose yards in Class A with 4,089.

On the flip side of the matchup, the Hawks come in with a 7-2 record and are led on offense by sophomore quarterback Kooper Ebel. Ebel isn't a particularly accurate passer, with a 52 percent completion percentage and three interceptions on the season, but is a great running threat, with 934 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

In addition to Ebel, sophomore Travis Hamradt and junior Connor Dodd are also threats, with 559 and 549 yards, respectively. The Hawks have 3,839 all-purpose yards this year.

On defense, the Hawks make their mark. Ebel, anything but a one-dimensional player, has 46.5 tackles and a team-high five interceptions on the season.

Sophomore Lance Berends leads the team with 67.5 tackles on the year, with six sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.